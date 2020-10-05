Jack Webster Foundation Announces 2020 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement and Bill Good Award Recipients

If you were to invent the quintessential news reporter, you would look no farther than veteran journalist John Daly.

The 2020 recipient of the Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award epitomizes the impact and vital role that a trustworthy, hard-hitting journalist has on our communities.

Daly's nearly four decades reporting for BCTV, and then Global, saw him working on such significant provincial breaking news stories as the Surrey Six murders, the downfall of a premier and gang warfare.

Daly, notably, won the very first Webster award in 1987 for Best Reporting of the Year, and has passed his considerable skills on to new generations of journalists by teaching interviewing techniques and investigative reporting at both BCIT and UBC. He is also an oft-requested speaker at journalism conferences and for other professional organizations.

An active member of the Investigative Reporters & Editors association, Daly was also awarded the RTNDA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Today, Daly — who once reported for the Georgia Straight — is semi-retired but continues to epitomize what is truly the highest standard of news reporting in the country by picking up the microphone every Saturday morning with his CKNW radio talk show, Back on the Beat.

Candis Callison

2020 Jack Webster Foundation "Bill Good Award" Recipient

The Bill Good Award honours a B.C. individual or organization that makes significant contributions to the province's journalism community or to a community's enrichment via journalism.

Candis Callison's latest book, Reckoning: Journalism's Limits and Possibilities, which she co-authored with Mary Lynn Young, is only the latest contribution in a career that has had a powerful impact on journalism and the wider community, both in Canada and beyond its borders.

"Candis is unique as a scholar and as a journalist, at the intersection of digital journalism, Indigenous rights, and climate change," said Alfred Hermida, director and associate professor at the UBC Graduate School of Journalism, where Callison is an associate professor.

Callison began her career as a journalist, producing, writing and reporting for television, radio, including CBC and CTV, and digital media in the U.S.. She holds a Ph.D. in History, Anthropology, and Science, Technology and Society and a Master of Science in Comparative Media Studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her first book, How Climate Change Comes to Matter: The Communal Life of Facts, was published in 2014. Callison is Tahltan, an Indigenous people whose territory is in northwestern British Columbia.

As an Associate Professor in the School of Journalism, Writing, and Media, and in the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, Callison plays an important role in helping students learn to better serve communities that are "either ignored, marginalized or misrepresented," said Hermida.

"Candis brings a unique lens, she brings a scholarly perspective rooted in journalistic experience, and as an Indigenous person brings a perspective white Canadians simply would not see," he said.

