JA Americas and Alexa Translations: Paving the Way for the Future

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - JA Americas and Alexa Translations are excited to announce their continued partnership and commitment to transforming millions of lives across the globe.

As one of the most successful organizations empowering children – even being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize – JA Americas seeks to help youths from over 26 countries. With an ambitious new strategy to increase its reach tenfold - from 1.5 Million to 15 Million youth - JA Americas plans to exponentially increase its impact on delivering financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.

Two organizations driven by a shared belief in social responsibility and with one common goal: breaking down barriers! Tweet this This is an inspiring moment for Alexa Translations and JA Americas, as they renew their partnership and commitment to empowering millions of youth across the globe. Two organizations driven by a shared belief in social responsibility and with one common goal: breaking down barriers! Watch the interview with Leonardo Martellotto, President, JA Americas, and Gary Kalaci, CEO, Alexa Translations.

By leveraging Alexa Translations' state-of-the-art A.I. platform , JA Americas can deliver hands-on, blended learning more efficiently. Thanks to a powerful translation tool, uploading all of their educational and supporting materials effortlessly provides resources to millions of beneficiaries in their respective languages. As a result of this partnership, JA Americas' plan of expanding its reach has gone from a state of ambition to one of reality.

"Counting on partners like Alexa Translations is critical if we want to move from incremental growth to exponential growth. We need the best technology to improve processes and to become a fresh organization that is adaptive and that can react quickly." - Leo Martellotto, President, JA Americas.

"Providing JA Americas with tools that can help their mission of empowering millions of young minds is something that Alexa Translations is incredibly proud to do," said Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations.

As JA Americas continues to push the boundaries of empowering the younger generations to succeed, the team at Alexa Translations will continue to offer their full support. The partnership will undoubtedly contribute to JA America's quest to equip the world's youth for a better tomorrow.

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations provides award-winning translation services and artificial intelligence language solutions for the world's largest and most prestigious legal and financial industries. Since its founding, Alexa Translations has been a trusted translation partner that provides consistent, quality translation services to help clients meet their business goals. Alexa's translators are professional and certified subject matter experts with specific expertise and in-depth industry knowledge.

For more information, visit: alexatranslations.com

About JA Americas

As part of one of the world's largest youth-serving NGOs, JA Americas activates youth for the future of jobs. Through the delivery of cutting-edge, experiential learning in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship, we create pathways for employability and job creation. Each year, our network serves nearly 1.5 million students in 26 countries.

For more information, visit: jaamericas.org

