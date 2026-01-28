J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada Launches International Developed Equity Active ETF

New active ETF provides Canadian investors diversified, research-driven access to developed international equities

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada (JPMAM) today announced the launch of the JPMorgan International Developed Equity Active ETF (TSX: JIDE), marking the firm's expansion into international developed equities as part of its growing Canadian ETF suite. The new ETF responds to increasing demand from Canadian investors for diversification beyond domestic markets through actively managed strategies.

JIDE provides investors with active exposure to high-quality companies across developed markets, supported by J.P. Morgan's global equity research capabilities.

"As Canadian investors seek more sophisticated equity solutions to diversify portfolios, developed international markets remain a key source of long-term opportunity," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada at JPMAM. "JIDE delivers access to our highest-conviction international developed equity strategy, leveraging the depth of our global research to help investors broaden portfolio diversification."

The strategy focuses on high-quality companies with attractive valuations and an improving outlook, with the objective to provide long-term capital growth by investing in international equities. The time-tested investment process leverages both quantitative and fundamental insights.

"JIDE brings active management to Canadian investors seeking efficient access to developed international markets," said Jay Rana, Head of Canadian Advisor Business at JPMAM. "The launch reinforces our commitment to delivering research-driven solutions that help investors navigate global markets and pursue long-term growth."

With more than four decades of experience serving Canadian investors, JPMAM continues to expand its presence in the Canadian market. The launch of JIDE marks JPMAM's ninth ETF to list in Canada, building on the firm's 2024 entry into the Canadian ETF landscape. It further supports the firm's strategy of delivering differentiated investment solutions to Canadian clients.

JIDE has closed its initial offering of units and is now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.8 trillion (as of June 30, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

Disclosures

1Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to JPMAM's Canadian market strategy. These statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although JPMAM believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to their inherent uncertainty. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. This press release is issued in Canada by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is also a Derivatives Adviser in Manitoba, a Commodity Trading Manager in Ontario, and a Derivatives Portfolio Manager in Quebec. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

