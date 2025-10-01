J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches First Fixed Income ETFs in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada (JPMAM)1 today announced the launch of JPMorgan US Ultra-Short Income Active ETF (TSX: JPST) and JPMorgan US Bond Active ETF (TSX: JBND). This marks the firm's first entry into the fixed income ETF market in Canada, expanding its offerings into a new asset class for investors.

"The Canadian market continues to show significant demand for sophisticated investment solutions that help navigate shifting market dynamics. Over the past year we have launched six ETFs in Canada and are excited to be announcing the debut of our fixed income ETFs today. We are also celebrating the first year anniversary of our Canadian ETF franchise," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The launch of JPST and JBND reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class active management to Canadian investors."

JPST invests primarily in high-quality, short-term corporate and structured debt, aiming to provide investors with a conservative option for generating income. JPST currently seeks to achieve its investment objective through investing all or substantially all of its assets in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, a U.S. ETF listed on the NYSE Arca, which is currently the largest actively managed fixed income ETF globally*. Leveraging the conservative philosophy of JPMAM's Global Liquidity group, JPST is a step out of cash and aims to deliver current income while carefully managing risk.

JBND is a core investment grade strategy designed to be the foundational piece of a client's plan. It prioritizes downside protection while seeking to achieve strong risk adjusted returns through active management. The strategy takes a disciplined, value-driven approach that relies on careful analysis of individual issuers and securities. JBND is supported by the broader resources of the firm, including a global research platform, where analysts average nearly two decades of experience.

"We're excited to launch JPST and JBND in Canada, extending our global position as a leading provider of active fixed income ETFs," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Active management in fixed income is not only proven, but preferred, with over 70% of pooled funds globally2. ETFs offer an even more efficient way for fixed income investors to access the market, and we expect global active fixed income ETF assets to quadruple in the next five years3. We will continue to expand our active fixed income ETF lineup in Canada to provide access to the full depth of our fixed income platform."

With over 40 years of experience serving Canadian investors, J.P. Morgan Asset Management continues to expand its presence in the country. This latest offering builds on JPMAM's October 2024 debut in the Canadian ETF market and is part of JPMAM's continued strategy to provide Canadian investors with differentiated, outcome-oriented solutions backed by institutional-grade expertise.

JPST and JBND have closed their initial offering of units and are now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$3.8 trillion (as of June 30, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

Disclosures

1Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

2Morningstar, as of July 31, 2025.

3According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management paper: The Power of Fixed Income ETFs.

*Morningstar, as of September 22, 2025.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to JPMAM's Canadian market strategy. These statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although JPMAM believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to their inherent uncertainty. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. This press release is issued in Canada by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador, a Commodity Trading Manager in Ontario and a Derivatives Portfolio Manager in Quebec. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

For more information, please contact: Sonali Karkee, Edelman Smithfield | [email protected], 416-684-9340

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management Canada