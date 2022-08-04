J. OBIE STRICKLER OF GROWN ROGUE TO FILE EARLY WARNING REPORT

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mr. J. Obie Strickler will file an early warning report advising of his decrease in percentage holdings of common shares (the "Common Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. (the "Issuer"). Mr. Strickler's decrease in his share of percentage ownership in the Issuer occurred as a result of the issuance of additional Common Shares by the Issuer since the time of Mr. Strickler's last early warning report and was not due to any sale of Common Shares held by Mr. Strickler.

Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

In his last early warning report filed on February 8, 2021, Mr. Strickler held 31,018,766 Common Shares and 1,600,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares (the "Warrants") and controlled 500,000 stock options of the Issuer (the "Options"), representing approximately 26.27% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 27.56% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the all of the Warrant and Options controlled by Mr. Strickler.

On August 2, 2022, Mr. Strickler purchased 10,000 Common Shares at a price of C$0.08 per share through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mr. Strickler now beneficially owns or controls 34,161,416 Common Shares, 1,600,000 Warrants and 500,000 Options, representing approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 20.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the all of the Warrants and Options held and controlled by Mr. Strickler.

The Common Shares and Warrants of the Issuer were acquired for investment purposes. Presently, Mr. Strickler has no intention of acquiring any securities of the Issuer. Mr. Strickler may acquire ownership of or control over further securities of the Issuer in the future depending upon market circumstances. Increase or decrease in ownership of securities of the Issuer will depend on numerous conditions, including the price of the Common Shares and general market conditions.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report can be obtained by contacting Mr. Strickler at c/o Grown Rogue International Inc., 550 Airport Road, Medford, OR 97504, United States. A copy of the early warning report in connection with the foregoing will appear under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Grown Rogue International Inc.