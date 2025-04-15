Grown Rogue Provides New Jersey Cultivation Update

Preliminary revenue for Grown Rogue's New Jersey cultivation affiliate, ABCO Garden State, LLC ("ABCO"), was US$1.8 million in the first quarter, with preliminary gross margin between 55%-60%

Grown Rogue funded the majority of its investment in ABCO with senior secured promissory notes that require repayment before any distributions are made, with a March 31 balance of US$8.2 million , including accrued interest.

Grown Rogue plans to exercise its rights to convert to 70% ownership of ABCO in the Fall of 2026 from its current 44%; current New Jersey regulations prevent an earlier conversion.

Under accounting rules, Grown Rogue does not anticipate being able to consolidate ABCO's results prior to obtaining 70% ownership; Grown Rogue expects to provide pro forma disclosure regarding ABCO operations to assist investors.

MEDFORD, Ore., April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company born from the amazing terroir of Oregon's Rogue Valley, is pleased to provide details on the performance and structure of its New Jersey cultivation affiliate, ABCO Garden State, LLC ("ABCO").

Management Commentary on ABCO Performance

"I'm excited by the initial progress we have seen in New Jersey across cultivation, post-harvest, and sales. We are seeing strong cultivation yields, greater than 60g of flower per square foot of bench space with preliminary gross margin between 55-60%. I'm most pleased about our early progress with yield, quality and cost, as that's what drives our business and is always a challenge with new facilities in new states as we build the team, acclimate to the facility's environment and dial in our efficiencies. We have also been encouraged by our sales ramp as we have sold into over 50% of the dispensaries in New Jersey with our flower and pre-roll products, including accelerating re-order trends, providing some early validation with respect to our quality, value, and brand strength," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

"In the first quarter, ABCO had approximately US$1.8M in sales with an average selling price in excess of $2,500 per pound for our whole flower and pre-roll products. We are seeing a wide spread of pricing based mostly on quality and potency, which bodes well for us as we optimize our practices within the facility by driving improved yield, quality, and cost metrics. Our experience in mature markets has taught us that early high prices are a nice bonus to the business, but our long-term success is built around a core of providing maximum consumer value in the craft product tier, with curated genetics and relentless cost control. We anticipate being at full sell through of our Phase I production later this summer. Construction of Phase II is scheduled to start in the second quarter and will double our steady-state production from 500 to 600 pounds per month to 1,000 to 1,2000 pounds per month. Our plan is to balance the additional capacity to coincide with our sell through, incrementally bringing on additional rooms starting in the second half of the year with full capacity and sell through anticipated in early 2026. We look forward to providing additional details when we report first quarter earnings," continued Mr. Strickler.

Management Commentary on ABCO Financial Reporting

For 2024 and 2025, Grown Rogue expects its investment and operational support in ABCO to be reflected in its financial statements in the following ways:

Both accrued and paid interest on the principal balance of notes receivables, including the convertible note, of $8,166,667 reflected as interest income on the income statement, which is expected to total approximately $1,400,000 for 2025 and was approximately $725,000 in 2024 Consulting fees to reimburse Grown Rogue for time and efforts towards the build out and ongoing operational support will be reflected as services revenue in the Corporate segment on the income statement. These fees are expected to be approximately $60,000 per month A 44% pro-rata share of ABCO's net income reflected as a gain/loss using the equity method on the income statement Payments of principal and interest will be reflected in cash flows from investing activities on the statement of cash flows

"Just as our company evolves, our financial reporting evolves with it. Our goal is to provide investors insight into the core drivers of our business. With ABCO becoming a significant contributor to our company in 2025 and accounting rules that will likely not allow for its full consolidation until our 70% ownership option is exercised in the fall of 2026, we are committing to showing investors pro forma results for ABCO, which should provide investors the same transparency as we provide for our Oregon and Michigan operations," stated Andrew Marchington, CFO of Grown Rogue.

"The majority of the capital Grown Rogue has deployed in ABCO has been structured through secured loans. Not including our convertible loans totaling $1,050,000, the current outstanding balance of our term and bridge loans as of March 31, 2025 is $8,109,317, including accrued interest," continued Mr. Marchington. "The repayment of these notes are structured to be paid as a first priority before the distribution of any profits to ABCO partners. We believe this is a preferred deal structure for Grown Rogue shareholders despite its complex impact on our financial statements."

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon, Michigan, New Jersey and Illinois, focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit www.grownrogue.com.

