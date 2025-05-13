Grown Rogue Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Pro forma revenue (including New Jersey affiliate) and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of $7.15 million and $1.57 million , up 7% and down 31% year over year, respectively, with a pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3%

On an apples-to-apples basis, without the 2024 first quarter contributions of the terminated Vireo Growth services agreement, pro forma revenue and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA were up 14% and down 21% year over year, respectively

Solid operating performance highlighted by operational KPIs and New Jersey launch helps balance the impact of growth investments in corporate overhead and substantial pricing pressure in Michigan and Oregon

New Jersey cultivation affiliate, ABCO Garden State LLC ("ABCO") produced revenue of $1.77M , was cash flow positive, and had Adjusted EBITDA of $0.77 million in its first full quarter of sales

Oregon and Michigan Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 34.1% and 36.4%, respectively, despite the lower pricing environment

Reported (IFRS) Revenue of $5.58 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.80 million

Augmenting investor disclosure with schedules for operational KPIs and a new Adjusted EBITDA methodology going back two years, and hosting our first quarterly conference call, today at 5pm ET

MEDFORD, Oreg., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company born from the terroir of Oregon's Rogue Valley, is pleased to report its first quarter results ended March 31, 2025. The Company changed its fiscal year-end from October to December during 2024. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Summary and Pro forma Metrics Three Months Ended March 31,

(US $ in millions) 2025 2024 YoY ∆ Pro forma Revenue* $ 7.15 $ 6.65 7 % Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 1.57 $ 2.26 -31 % % Pro forma EBITDA Margin 21.9 % 34.0 % -1,208 bps Reported Revenue $ 5.58 $ 6.65 -16 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 0.80 $ 2.26 -65 % % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.3 % 34.0 % -1,967 bps * Includes revenue from New Jersey (ABCO) which is not included in Grown Rogue Consolidated results

Market Performance Three Months Ended March 31,

(US $ in millions) 2025 2024 YoY ∆ Oregon





Total Revenue $ 2.87 $ 3.05 -6 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 0.98 $ 1.17 -16 % % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34.1 % 38.2 % -410 bps Michigan





Total Revenue $ 2.51 $ 3.22 -22 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 0.91 $ 1.51 -40 % % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.4 % 47.0 % -1,054 bps New Jersey (ABCO)





Total Revenue $ 1.77 $ -

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 0.77 $ -

% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43.4 %













Market Core KPIs Three Months Ended March 31,

(US $ in millions) 2025 2024 YoY ∆ Oregon Indoor





Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 3,136 2,799 12 % Cost Per Pound Produced $ 414 $ 463 -11 % Yield ("A"/"B") Flower (g/sf) 64 57 11 % Yield ("A") Flower (g/sf) 42 43 -2 % $ "A" Flower ASP $ 661 $ 861 -23 % Michigan





Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 2,974 2,757 8 % Cost Per Pound Produced $ 430 $ 486 -12 % Yield ("A"/"B") Flower (g/sf) 64 61 5 % Yield ("A") Flower (g/sf) 35 44 -19 % $ "A" Flower ASP $ 817 $ 1,120 -27 %

Other First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Closed US$7 .0mm credit facility at approximately 9% interest with a national, FDIC- insured commercial bank

.0mm credit facility at approximately 9% interest with a national, FDIC- insured commercial bank The remaining convertible lenders converted $3 .3mm of outstanding convertible debentures not due until 2027, saving approximately $0 .3mm in annual interest expense

.3mm of outstanding convertible debentures not due until 2027, saving approximately .3mm in annual interest expense Nile, the Company's affiliated dispensary located in West New York, New Jersey , opened in February 2025 , with its grand opening event in April.

, opened in , with its grand opening event in April. Developed an infused pre-roll processing lab in Oregon and soft launched infused pre-rolls in Oregon .

Management Commentary from CEO, Obie Strickler

"In October 2023 we announced our entry into the New Jersey market, driving growth and the expansion of our foundation built on properly scaled, low-cost, high-quality flower production. The first quarter of 2025 marked our first full quarter of New Jersey sales where we are showing strong month-to-month improvement in sales penetration, re-order rates, quality, yield, and cost control. I am particularly pleased with our financial results, with ABCO reporting $1.8M in revenue and 43% Adjusted EBITDA margins while only approximately at 25% sell-through of the facilities' full capacity. We expect to complete Phase II construction, bringing our full capacity to 1,000 to 1,200lb of whole flower, in late 2025.

As part of our growth plan and the goal to enter one new state each year, we have been investing in our team and systems, which is reflected in our corporate expenses. I am particularly proud of our team's resilience and grit as we navigate pricing pressure in both Oregon and Michigan which affects our current profitability in both markets, yet we're maintaining Adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid 30% range. I remind our team frequently, and it's important for our shareholders as well, that these high-pressure competitive environments are what we are built for and historically when we've made some of our biggest efficiency and quality improvements. Despite year-over-year pricing pressure greater than 20% in both markets, this rising competition plays to our strengths and creates more opportunities for us to grab market share and further our brand awareness. We always have room for improvement, and while total pounds harvested, yield per square foot, and cost per pound produced were all positive year over year in both Oregon and Michigan, we saw a downtick in our "A" flower production in Michigan that we have identified and are correcting. While we don't have a crystal ball with respect to pricing, we expect our operational improvements to materialize in our KPIs as we move through the year. We believe our overhead investments position us well to support New Jersey and the next 2-3 states, starting with Illinois where construction has already begun.

Although our team is never satisfied, I believe we're doing a remarkable job of executing against the things we control. Our near-term focus remains on continuous operational improvements, construction of phase two at the New Jersey facility, the buildout of our facility in Illinois, and our ongoing pursuit of additional markets and opportunities. We continue to believe that high-quality, low-cost, cannabis flower cultivation, that delights customers, is a protectable moat".

Segmented Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023** Q3 2023** Q2 2023** Q1 2023** (US $ in millions)

















Oregon $ 0.98 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 $ 1.14 $ 1.17 $ 1.35 $ 1.10 $ 0.90 $ 1.27 Michigan $ 0.91 $ 0.94 $ 1.88 $ 1.69 $ 1.51 $ 1.61 $ 1.34 $ 1.26 $ (0.46) New Jersey $ 0.77 $ 0.08 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate* $ (1.09) $ (1.34) $ (0.81) $ (0.76) $ (0.42) $ (0.97) $ (0.33) $ (0.25) $ 0.45 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.57 $ 0.40 $ 1.67 $ 2.08 $ 2.26 $ 2.00 $ 2.11 $ 1.92 $ 1.26 * Includes services revenue from March 2023 - September 2024











**Historical 2023 periods are for Fiscal Quarter of the year ending October 31, 2023









Management Commentary from CFO, Andrew Marchington

"To help investors understand our business, we're providing historical Adjusted EBITDA performance by segment calculated consistent with how we're reporting the first quarter of 2025 with a bridge to our previous methodology in the tables below. We migrated to what we anticipate will be a more conservative and consistent methodology. With this change and the disclosure of our operational KPIs, our goal is to give investors an accurate view of how our business is performing in line with how we view business performance internally. Because we continue to report under IFRS, the main adjustments relate to the fair-value adjustments for financial instruments and inventory that affect our cost of goods sold, which reflects how we evaluate our business internally. Our new methodology avoids other adjustments except for stock-based compensation. And as a reminder, given the complexity of our financial reporting with respect to ABCO in New Jersey, we are providing quarterly selected unaudited financial information for ABCO and pro forma performance metrics.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon, Michigan, and New Jersey and under development in Illinois, focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit www.grownrogue.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 2024 Revenue



Product sales 5,378,463 6,271,304 Service revenue 198,000 383,170 Total revenue 5,576,463 6,654,474 Cost of goods sold



Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (2,923,521) (2,772,685) Costs of service revenue - (100,069) Gross profit, excluding fair value items 2,652,942 3,781,720 Realized fair value amounts in inventory sold (519,165) (927,479) Unrealized fair value gain (loss) on growth of biological assets 122,766 403,414 Gross profit 2,256,543 3,257,655 Expenses



Amortization of intangible assets - - Amortization of property and equipment 114,135 255,052 General and administrative 2,303,148 2,019,324 Share-based compensation 767,609 56,185 Total expenses 3,184,892 2,330,561 Income from operations (928,349) 927,094 Other income and (expense)



Interest expense (118,456) (89,687) Accretion expense (220,133) (381,663) Other income 618,883 16,975 Interest Income 388,460 99,298 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative liability 2,843,248 (5,660,040) Unrealized gain (loss) on warrants asset (1,172,492) 1,292,848 Loss on equity investment in associate (79,627) - Total other income and (expense) 2,259,883 (4,722,269) Gain (loss) from operations before income tax 1,331,534 (3,795,175) Income tax (250,992) (370,525) Net income (loss) 1,080,542 (4,165,700) Other comprehensive income (items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit & loss)



Currency translation 7,835 (2,740) Total comprehensive income (loss) 1,088,377 (4,168,440) Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent - basic 0.00 (0.02) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 227,188,817 183,184,310 Loss per share attributable to owners of the parent - diluted



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent - diluted (0.01) 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 249,235,841 214,046,728 Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 83,000 30,728 Shareholders 997,542 (4,196,428) Net income 1,080,542 (4,165,700) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 83,000 30,728 Shareholders 1,005,377 (4,199,168) Total comprehensive income 1,088,377 (4,168,440)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 6,228,675 4,682,221 Restricted Cash 3,300,000 - Accounts receivable 2,013,578 1,596,912 Biological assets 1,563,852 1,554,622 Inventory 4,643,513 4,769,776 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,279,450 864,009 Notes receivable 8,109,318 7,189,635 Total current assets 27,138,386 20,657,175 Marketable securities



Warrants asset 3,683,302 4,855,795 Other Investments 1,730,736 1,810,363 Notes receivable 2,689,281 2,613,969 Property and equipment 11,841,726 11,870,220 Deferred tax asset 303,778 250,620 Intangible assets 1,257,668 1,257,668 TOTAL ASSETS 48,644,877 43,315,810 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,758,761 2,107,619 Current portion of lease liabilities 845,563 736,453 Current portion of long-term debt 1,155,549 227,679 Current portion of convertible debentures 1,683,022 1,945,226 Current portion of business acquisition consideration payable 550,349 536,881 Interest payable - - Unearned revenue - - Derivative liabilities 7,316,954 12,504,175 Warrants payable



Income tax payable 1,542,352 1,907,177 Total current liabilities 14,852,550 19,965,210 Accrued liabilities -

Lease liabilities 4,430,272 4,475,490 Long-term debt 6,759,824 1,001,681 Convertible debentures - - Business acquisition consideration payable 1,637,826 1,693,540 Other non-current liablities (Note 20) 479,421 269,883 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,159,893 27,405,804 EQUITY



Share capital 41,359,728 38,499,491 Shares issuable - - Subscriptions payable (Note 13)



Contributed surplus 9,645,118 9,025,541 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (118,095) (125,930) Accumulated deficit (31,843,005) (32,847,333) Equity attributable to shareholders 19,043,746 14,551,769 Non-controlling interest 1,441,238 1,358,238 TOTAL EQUITY 20,484,984 15,910,007 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 48,644,877 43,315,811



Three months ended Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Cash provided by (used in)



Operating activities



Net income (loss) 1,080,542 (4,165,700) Adjustments for non-cash items in net income (loss):



Amortization of property and equipment 114,135 255,052 Amortization of property and equipment included in costs of inventory sold 448,661 439,632 Amortization of intangible assets -

Unrealized fair value gain amounts on growth of biological assets (122,766) (403,414) Changes in fair value of inventory sold 519,165 927,479 Deferred incomes taxes (53,161) (93,251) Share-based compensation 767,609 56,185 Stock option expense -

Accretion expense 220,133 381,663 Accrued interest (383,504) - Loss on equity method investment 79,627

Gain on extinguishment on note receivable -

(Gain) Loss on disposal of property & equipment 26,715 2,177 (Gain) / Loss on warrants asset 1,172,493 (1,292,847) (Gain) loss on fair value of derivative liability (2,843,248) 5,660,040 Loss on acquisition of non-controlling interest paid in shares -

Effects of foreign exchange 7,835 (2,740)

1,034,236 1,764,275 Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 15) (1,990,925) (422,527) Net cash provided by operating activities (956,689) 1,341,748





Investing activities



Purchase of property, equipment & intangibles (67,360) (297,314) Acquisition of Canopy Management and Golden Harvests (43,289)

Dividend issued from Golden Harvests, LLC to minority owner -

Cash advances and loans made to other parties (611,491) (2,947,998) Repayment of principal and interest -

Canopy buyout -

Equity investment in ABCO Garden State LLC -

Other Investment



Repayment of bridge note -

Net cash used in investing activities (722,140) (3,245,312)





Financing activities



Proceeds from sale of units of subsidiary -

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures - 600,000 Proceeds from long term-debt 7,000,000 - Long-term debt issuance costs (123,373)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 4,657,460 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 13,552 168,183 Proceeds from brokered private placement -

Payment of equity and debt issuance costs -

Repayment of long-term debt (146,187) (284,406) Repayment of convertible debentures (74,250) (141,478) Proceeds of subscription receipts -

Payments of lease principal (144,459) (447,690) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,525,283 4,552,069





Change in cash 4,846,454 2,648,505 Cash balance, beginning 4,682,221 6,804,579 Cash balance, ending 9,528,675 9,453,084

Historical Core Operational KPIs

(US $ in millions) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Oregon Indoor

















Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 3,136 3,122 3,100 2,457 2,799 2,726 2,667 2,611 2,856 Cost Per Pound Produced $ 414 $ 429 $ 425 $ 563 $ 463 $ 503 $ 524 $ 503 $ 411 Yield ("A"/"B") Flower (g/sf) 64 67 63 58 57 56 59 62 61 Yield ("A") Flower (g/sf) 42 49 43 42 43 37 42 37 42 $ "A" Flower ASP $ 661 $ 729 $ 812 $ 825 $ 861 $ 953 $ 949 $ 837 $ 868



















Michigan

















Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 2,974 3,104 3,215 3,010 2,757 2,522 2,551 2,270 2,629 Cost Per Pound Produced $ 430 $ 411 $ 407 $ 432 $ 486 $ 486 $ 492 $ 551 $ 494 Yield ("A"/"B") Flower (g/sf) 64 66 65 64 61 59 59 56 60 Yield ("A") Flower (g/sf) 35 39 41 43 44 48 46 43 45 $ "A" Flower ASP $ 817 $ 914 $ 958 $ 1,106 $ 1,120 $ 1,162 $ 1,178 $ 927 $ 925

Historical Adjusted EBITDA Bridge

(US $) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 FY2024 Q1 2025























Oregon as previously reported 731,235 1,074,365 1,121,814 890,622 3,818,036 1,166,517 1,143,355 595,527 716,829 3,622,228 978,799 Other income/expense (222,220) (171,573) (16,961) - (410,754) (190) - - (2,688) (2,878)

Gain/loss on sale of assets 168,144 - - - 168,144 - - - - -

Oregon Adj EBITDA as recast 677,159 902,792 1,104,853 890,622 3,575,426 1,166,327 1,143,355 595,527 714,141 3,619,350

















































Michigan as previously reported 1,122,816 1,293,834 1,335,970 1,299,461 5,052,081 1,396,775 1,576,213 1,725,741 1,060,877 5,759,606 912,334 Other income/expense - - (910) (13,133) (14,043)





(238,848) (238,848)

Gain/loss on sale of assets - - - 13,881 13,881







-

Elimination of Michigan management fees









114,000 114,000 155,381 122,667 506,048

Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests

















-

Michigan Adj EBITDA as recast 1,122,816 1,293,834 1,335,060 1,300,209 5,051,919 1,510,775 1,690,213 1,881,122 944,696 6,026,806

















































Corporate as previously reported (515,845) (258,325) (366,129) (94,396) (1,234,695) (105,501) (197,219) (224,436) 824,857 297,701 (1,093,051) Other income/expense (1,554) 1,650 4,305 (21,091) (16,690) (118,260) (191,834) 258,357 (1,645,250) (1,696,987)

Gain/loss on sale of assets - - - - - - -



-

Compliance costs (17,997) (18,784) (22,946) (24,020) (83,747) - - (79,091) - (79,091)

Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests







-







-

New production location startup costs









(77,314) (77,314) (432,911) (300,358) (887,897)

Elimination of Michigan management fees









(114,000) (114,000) (155,381) (122,667)



Eliminated ABCO management fees













(46,200) 46,200 -

Non-recurring legal and transaction costs











(177,641) (9,701) - (187,342)

One-time compensation payments













(121,336) (143,000) (264,336)

























Corporate + Services Adj EBITDA as recast (535,396) (275,459) (384,770) (139,507) (1,335,132) (415,075) (758,008) (810,699) (1,340,218) (3,324,000)

























a-EBITDA Total as previously reported 1,338,206 2,109,874 2,091,655 2,095,687 7,635,422 2,457,791 2,522,349 2,096,832 2,602,563 9,679,535 798,082























a-EBITDA Total recast 1,264,579 1,921,167 2,055,143 2,051,324 7,292,213 2,262,027 2,075,560 1,665,950 318,619 6,322,156 798,082

Grown Rogue Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, (US $ in millions) 2025 2024 Net income (loss), as reported 1.08 (4.17) Add back realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold 0.52 0.93 Deduct unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets (0.12) (0.40) Add back amortization of property and equipment included in cost of sales 0.45 0.44 Add back interest and interest accretion expense, as reported 0.34 0.47 Add back amortization of property and equipment, as reported 0.11 0.26 Deduct unrealized gain/add back unrealized loss on derivative liability, as reported (2.84) 5.66 Deduct unrealized gain on warrants asset, as reported 1.17 (1.29) Loss on equity method investment in associate 0.08 - Interest income (0.39) (0.10) Other (income) / Loss (0.62) (0.02) Add back income tax expense, as reported 0.25 0.37 EBITDA 0.03 2.15 Add back share-based compensation 0.77 0.06 Costs related to acquisiton of Golden Harvests - 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA 0.80 2.26

ABCO Garden State Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, (US $ in millions) 2025 Net income (loss), as reported (0.18) Add back realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold 0.76 Deduct unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets (0.40) Add back amortization of property and equipment included in cost of sales 0.21 Add back other (income) expense, as reported (0.10) Add back interest and interest accretion expense, as reported 0.45 Add back amortization of property and equipment, as reported 0.03 Add back income tax expense, as reported 0.00 Adjusted EBITDA 0.77

Segmented Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (US $ in millions) Oregon Michigan Corporate Consolidated Revenue 2.87 2.51 0.20 5.58 Costs of revenue, excluding fair value adjustments (1.55) (1.37) - (2.92) Gross profit (loss) before fair value adjustments 1.32 1.14 0.20 2.65 Net fair value ("FV") adjustments (0.33) (0.06) - (0.40) Gross profit 0.99 1.07 0.20 2.26 Operating expenses:







General and administration 0.58 0.43 1.29 2.30 Depreciation and amortization 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.11 Share based compensation - - 0.77 0.77 Other income and expense:







Interest and accretion (0.05) (0.02) (0.27) (0.34) Interest income - - 0.39 0.39 Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative liability - - 2.84 2.84 Unrealized (loss) gain on warrants asset - - (1.17) (1.17) Loss on equity method investment in associate - - (0.08) (0.08) Other income and expense 0.01 0.00 0.60 0.62 Net income (loss) before tax 0.34 0.59 0.40 1.33 Tax - - (0.25) (0.25) Net income (loss) after tax 0.34 0.59 0.15 1.08 Net FV adjustments 0.33 0.06 - 0.40 Amortization of property and equipment included in cost of sales 0.24 0.21 - 0.45 Amortization of property and equipment 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.11 Unrealized derivative liability - - (2.84) (2.84) Unrealized warrants asset - - 1.17 1.17 Loss on equity method investment in associate - - 0.08 0.08 Other (income) expense (0.01) (0.00) (0.60) (0.62) Interest income - - (0.39) (0.39) Interest and accretion 0.05 0.02 0.27 0.34 Income tax - - 0.25 0.25 EBITDA before one-time adjustments 0.98 0.91 (1.86) 0.03 Add back share-based compensation - - 0.77 0.77 Costs related to acquisiton of Golden Harvests - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 0.98 0.91 (1.09) 0.80

NOTES:

The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance. The Company defined "Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA" as the combined Adjusted EBITDA of the Company plus the Adjusted EBITDA of New Jersey (ABCO), with any intercompany transactions eliminated. "Pro forma Revenue" is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "Pro forma Revenue" as combined revenue of the Company plus revenue of New Jersey (ABCO), an affiliate which is accounted for as an equity method investment, with any intercompany revenues eliminated.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Revenue are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that operations which will be consolidated in the future are consolidated in the current reported periods. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

