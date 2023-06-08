J.D. Power ranks TD #1 in Banking Mobile App customer satisfaction

TD earns top marks for speed and information/content

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) was recognized by J.D. Power as "Highest in Customer Satisfaction" for its Canadian mobile banking app1, moving up one spot in the ranking since 2022. The recognition comes from the J.D. Power 2023 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study which includes feedback from more than 1,500 banking customers surveyed across Canada.

"We are proud to be recognized by J.D. Power for our innovative Canadian banking mobile app," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD Bank Group. "At TD, personalization is key to delivering legendary customer experiences across all our interactions. Through the use of data and AI, we are empowering our customers with insights to best meet their financial needs."

The J.D. Power 2023 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance across four study factors, including Navigation, Speed, Visual Appeal, and Information/Content. TD achieved particularly high scores in Speed and Information/Content.

The TD Canadian mobile app enables access to banking, rewards, and trading2 through a single sign-on within the app. TD has the largest number of monthly active mobile users among Canadian banks for the past nine consecutive years3.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on April 30, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modelling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

________________________________ 1 Tied in 2023. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards 2 Trading in a TD Direct Investing account, an offering of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Trading is not available in the TD app for TD EasyTrade accounts. 3 Source: Data.ai. Based on Big 5 Canadian Banks (i.e., TD, RBC, Scotiabank, BMO, and CIBC) for the period ending December 31, 2022.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Noa Salamon, [email protected]