SINGAPORE and ROME, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - ITA Airways has officially received approval to start the integration process into Star Alliance following a verdict by the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board (CEB). Building on its induction into the Lufthansa Group earlier this year, this decision paves the way for its much anticipated entry into the world's largest airline alliance. The onboarding process will now move at full throttle.

Celebrating the milestone, Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer Theo Panagiotoulias stated: "In early 2026, ITA Airways is expected to officially join the Star Alliance network as a full member. The decision by our Chief Executive Board underscores the strong confidence our members have in ITA Airways. As a gateway for Italy, its addition strengthens our global network, offering seamless and connected journeys to more travellers worldwide."

Joerg Eberhart, CEO and General Manager of ITA Airways, said: "We are excited to join the Star Alliance network and to bring the excellence of Made in Italy into the alliance, further enhancing its global reach. This is a significant milestone in ITA Airways' growth, and we look forward to offering our customers the future privileges of the world's largest airline network."

ITA Airways will add 360 daily flights to the Alliance network, further strengthening the Alliance's footprint in the European region. The biggest growth will come from its home cities, especially Rome and Milan, which are currently served by 16 Star Alliance members collectively.

Leveraging their legacy within the Alliance, Lufthansa Group is mentoring ITA Airways through its integration journey into Star Alliance.

"I am proud that ITA Airways will become the fifth hub airline of the Lufthansa Group to join Star Alliance. As the mentor of the membership process, we will do our utmost to ensure a smooth and swift integration. ITA Airways' future membership will provide Star Alliance customers with many new opportunities for personalised travel planning. I am confident that ITA Airways will be an excellent addition to the Star Alliance portfolio," said Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer of the Lufthansa Group.

Upon completing induction, the Star Alliance network will grow to 26 member airlines, offering over 18,000 daily flights connecting 192 countries.

About Star Alliance

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,500 daily flights to over 1,150 airports in 189 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is the Italian reference carrier. The Company is 59% owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and 41% by Deutsche Lufthansa AG. ITA Airways operates both passenger and cargo air transport services, providing Italy with high-quality connectivity to international destinations, supporting tourism and foreign trade, as well as domestic connectivity within the Country, also leveraging integrated mobility.

Through strong digitization of processes to ensure the best possible experience and personalized services, ITA Airways places customer service at the core of its strategy. This is combined with a commitment to sustainability, which encompasses environmental aspects (such as a young, technologically advanced fleet to reduce environmental impact), social aspects (a strong focus on its employees and the communities in which it operates), and governance aspects (integrating sustainability into internal strategies and processes).

About Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Group is a global aviation group with worldwide operations and a total of more than 300 subsidiaries and equity investments. The company's mission is to connect people, cultures, and economies in a sustainable manner. Furthermore, safety, quality, reliability, and innovation are main priorities. The Lufthansa Group comprises the Passenger Airlines and Aviation Services segments.

The Italian airline ITA Airways is the newest member of the Lufthansa Group, with the Group having a 41 percent stake in the airline. Now, the network carriers consist of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways. These airlines offer their customers a premium experience, with high-quality products and services. The multi-hub strategy offers passengers a comprehensive route network along with the greatest possible flexibility for their journey. Eurowings is positioned as a carrier with an exclusive focus on point-to-point traffic on European short- and medium-haul routes. The Passenger Airlines segment also includes the regional airlines Lufthansa CityLine, Lufthansa City Airlines, Air Dolomiti, Edelweiss Air, Discover Airlines and the equity investment in SunExpress, the joint venture with Turkish Airlines. Since the summer of 2021, Discover Airlines has complemented the Lufthansa Group's offering in the growing segment of leisure travel.

Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics and MRO, as well as additional businesses, which in particular include Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Systems.

The Lufthansa Group is currently investing in its onboard product, with both Lufthansa's Allegris and SWISS Senses showcasing an entirely new travel experience. Lufthansa's Allegris can already be experienced on certain long-haul routes. The full revamp will also include lounges, ground processes, individuality, and exclusivity.

Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines are already members of the Star Alliance.

