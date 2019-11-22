It was twenty years ago today: the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition enters its third decade

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - It's taken 20 years to get to this point, but there's never been a better time to find an exceptional employer in Canada – that's the message from the 2020 winners of the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"When I look back at our first list of winners two decades ago," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "It's hard to believe that the benefits and programs we wrote about then would be enough to put an employer past our first cut, let alone secure a place on today's list. Through the project, you can actually see what the best vacation policies are, what the best parental leave policies are, and how they are changing. We've witnessed employers discovering where they could improve, making changes and becoming part of the list themselves."

This year's competition saw the largest number of employers to date take part in the selection process, which starts each spring. Mediacorp editors began by examining the recruitment histories of nearly 100,000 employers that it tracks for its popular job-search engine, Eluta.ca. From this pool, Mediacorp invited 10,000 employers to submit detailed applications, including a comprehensive review of their operations and HR practices that compares them to others in their industry and region. Employers interested in next year's competition may also request an application online.

"The project's enduring appeal owes much to the dramatic changes shaping Canadian society and our place in the world," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp. "Technology and globalization have changed the nature of employment and have accelerated the pace at which organizations rise and fall – you need to attract talented employees more than ever to make sure your organization is the one driving change, not the one being driven out by new competitors. Add to this Canada's ageing workforce and the declining share of young people entering the workforce and the result is a 'perfect storm' for employers trying to stay ahead."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary today, the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches 7.4 million unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on November 25-26, 2019, and includes a special performance by Coeur de Pirate, one of the best-known musicians in the French-speaking world.

The full list of this year's winners was announced in a special magazine published in The Globe and Mail this morning. The list of winners and our editors' detailed reasons for selecting each were also released today on the competition homepage.

