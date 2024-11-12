By popular demand, this holiday season's Tims menu once again includes a lineup of non-alcoholic Baileys flavoured items including: a Baileys Dream Hot Chocolate, Baileys Cream Coffee, Baileys Latte, Baileys Iced Capp, plus the Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - It's the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year!

Start savouring the flavours of the festive season at your local Tim Hortons with this year's holiday menu, including a lineup of non-alcoholic Baileys flavoured menu items to enjoy all season long.

Combining the iconic flavours of Tims classics with the decadent taste of Baileys, the non-alcoholic Baileys flavoured lineup includes: a Baileys Dream Hot Chocolate, Baileys Cream Coffee, Baileys Latte, Baileys Iced Capp, plus the Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut.

The Tims holiday menu also includes the Caramel Brownie Filled Ring Dream Donut, Double Chocolate Brownie, and Hot Chocolate Muffin, which is packed with a marshmallow-flavoured filling.

Plus, what would the holiday season be without sipping on a Tims Candy Cane Hot Chocolate, or Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate?

"It's always a fun time of year when we roll out our holiday menu and holiday packaging to start getting into the spirit of the season with our guests, and we're thrilled to be serving a lineup of non-alcoholic Baileys flavoured menu items once again this year," said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"We're also proud to be bringing back our weeklong Holiday Smile Cookie campaign starting on Nov. 18 so we can spread kindness right across Canada with our guests. Through Nov. 24, 100 per cent of all Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds will be donated to local charities and community groups across Canada, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps."

"We're thrilled to bring back our Baileys collaboration with Tim Hortons, giving Canadians an even richer way to enjoy the indulgent, delicious flavour of Baileys through a lineup of non-alcoholic menu options," said Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing of Diageo Canada.

"Building on last year's success, we've elevated this season's experience with the new Baileys Dream Hot Chocolate — a festive favourite for any occasion and all to enjoy."

You can also stop in at your local participating Tims to start crossing names off your holiday gift list. There's a range of fun Tims-inspired holiday gift items to pick up on your next Tims Run, including an ornament, snow globe, toy delivery truck, coffee and donut plushies, scented candles, and a variety of drinkware. Plus you can fill your family's stockings or build some gift baskets with an assortment of Tims at Home products including Winter Blend Coffee, Candy Cane Hot Chocolate, and Winter Blend Keurig K-Cups.

PLUS EVEN MORE NUTELLA AT TIMS!

Good news, Nutella fans! Tims guests have loved the lineup of Nutella beverages and baked goods that originally launched this summer and this delicious partnership has been extended. Tims guests can continue to enjoy the Nutella Cold Brew, Nutella Dream Cookie and Nutella Croissant through the end of the year, while supplies last.

