It's the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year! New holiday packaging, festive beverages and baked goods in restaurants starting today, and giftable merchandise arriving soon! Français
Nov 12, 2021, 06:00 ET
- This year's merry and cheerful new holiday designs adorn our hot beverage cups, donut boxes and delivery bags and feature a modern expression of classic holiday characters designed to evoke childhood nostalgia and warm memories.
- The holiday beverages and baked goods menu includes Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate, Black Forest Filled Ring Dream Donuts and Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Muffins.
- Later this month, a lineup of giftable and collectible holiday merchandise will also be available in participating restaurants, including holiday-themed ceramic mugs and a matching tree ornament that features the same mug design, plus festive stainless steel tumblers.
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - It's the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year! Starting today at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, guests can start getting into the holiday spirit with every cup of coffee and box of donuts they enjoy, or by sampling from our annual limited-time festive menu. And with a new lineup of Tim Hortons holiday merchandise also available this month, guests can get a head start on scratching some names off their gift list.
This year's holiday packaging includes different designs for each size of hot beverage cup, with both white and red cups in the collection. Whimsical graphic touches include heart-nosed reindeer, holiday trees with a coffee cup base, and donut-shaped ornaments, wreathes and snowmen. Donut boxes and delivery bags also feature this year's fun new holiday design elements.
"Our guests have come to expect some fun surprises from us every holiday season and we're excited to be unwrapping this year's new packaging, our festive menu lineup and a range of gift ideas and stocking stuffers for Tims fans," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
"The annual tradition of rolling out our holiday packaging, menu and merchandise marks a fun time of year that inspires smiles and good cheer and gets us all ready to start spreading the spirit of the holiday season."
The holiday beverages lineup includes Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate, which are topped with whipped cream and peppermint bark, while this year's holiday baked goods include Black Forest Filled Ring Dream Donuts and Chocolate Hazelnut Muffins.
A lineup of giftable holiday merchandise will also be available in participating restaurants this month, including holiday-themed ceramic mugs and a matching tree ornament that features the same mug design, plus festive stainless steel tumblers.
About Tim Hortons
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca
SOURCE Tim Hortons
For further information: please contact [email protected]
Share this article