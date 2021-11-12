This year's holiday packaging includes different designs for each size of hot beverage cup, with both white and red cups in the collection. Whimsical graphic touches include heart-nosed reindeer, holiday trees with a coffee cup base, and donut-shaped ornaments, wreathes and snowmen. Donut boxes and delivery bags also feature this year's fun new holiday design elements.

"Our guests have come to expect some fun surprises from us every holiday season and we're excited to be unwrapping this year's new packaging, our festive menu lineup and a range of gift ideas and stocking stuffers for Tims fans," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"The annual tradition of rolling out our holiday packaging, menu and merchandise marks a fun time of year that inspires smiles and good cheer and gets us all ready to start spreading the spirit of the holiday season."

The holiday beverages lineup includes Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate, which are topped with whipped cream and peppermint bark, while this year's holiday baked goods include Black Forest Filled Ring Dream Donuts and Chocolate Hazelnut Muffins.

A lineup of giftable holiday merchandise will also be available in participating restaurants this month, including holiday-themed ceramic mugs and a matching tree ornament that features the same mug design, plus festive stainless steel tumblers.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

