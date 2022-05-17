Metro Retro Drive-In, presented by Interac, will make 20 stops across the province of Ontario for an evening of film favourites and live musical entertainment

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Back by popular demand, Interac Corp. today announced the highly anticipated event series of the season – the second Metro Retro Drive-In presented by Interac. The free movie nights are popping up in Metro parking lots from May through September, offering Ontarians the chance to take in a throwback film, support local businesses through the InLifeTM Marketplace, and experience a MusicLife pre-show, all while helping local causes.

Last year, Metro Retro Drive-In brought more than 6,500 Canadians together to enjoy a range of movie classics. Participants shopped local to support 80 small businesses, while also making thousands of charitable donations. This year, Metro and Interac are seeking to deepen their relationship with local communities by inviting diverse musicians to perform on-site and will be matching community charitable donations up to $150,000.1

"The last two years have driven home the importance of togetherness, community and supporting one another. The Metro Retro Drive-In, presented by Interac, checks all those boxes, allowing us to gather safely with family and friends while enjoying some movie favourites," said Daria Hill, Associate Vice President, Corporate Communications & Sponsorships, Interac Corp. "We're proud to partner with Metro once again to help Canadians get more out of life this summer, while supporting local businesses and artists in reconnecting with their customers and audiences."

Movie-goers have the chance to support a variety of unique and locally sourced vendors at the InLifeTM Marketplace, putting several creative small businesses in the spotlight. Attendees will have the option to donate to local community causes benefitting local residents using payment options like Interac Debit contactless payments, facilitated by tiptap.

"As Ontario's community grocer, this drive-in movie series was born out of all the moments we missed celebrating with our local communities," said Candace Woods, Head of Marketing at Metro Ontario Inc. "We are proud to work with local producers, artists, and community partners who help make our purpose, to nourish the health and well-being of our communities, come to life."

New this year, movie-goers will be treated to a live MusicLife pre-show – featuring a diverse group of talented artists. Performers from the GTA include R&B singer, thehonestguy, the smooth sounds of Levyi-Alexander J. Love, and soul artist Zenesoul.

"Being able to get back into performing in the community is just amazing. It's one thing to create music, it's another thing to share it in an environment filled with love," said Zenesoul, from Brampton, Ontario. "Interac is giving me this opportunity to do what I'm passionate about, and I can't wait to perform for audiences across Ontario."

Ontarians interested in attending Metro Retro Drive-In can register online. Free tickets will be released weekly on a first-come, first-serve basis. The tour will stop at locations including Etobicoke, Pickering, Whitby, Mississauga, Hamilton, London, Barrie, Newmarket, Peterborough, Ottawa, and more.

________________________ 1 Metro and Interac will match donations up to $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp. empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. Through our world-class privacy, fraud mitigation, governance and digital identity and authentication expertise, we help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products an average of 18 million times a day to pay and exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture and corporate citizenship based on the principles of responsibility, diversity and inclusion. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands. For more information, visit In the Know .

®, TM are owned by Interac Corp

SOURCE Interac Corp.

For further information: Media contact for press passes and interview opportunities: Interac Corp., 416-869-2017, [email protected]