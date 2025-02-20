Nine in 10 Canadians say supporting local Canadian businesses is important to them

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Support for shopping local is surging. A new survey from Interac Corp. (Interac) reveals that nearly eight in 10 Canadians (79 per cent) agree that supporting local businesses feels more important than it did at this time last year. More than two thirds of Canadians polled (68 per cent) believe the way they choose to spend their own money has a direct impact on their local community. Over half (53 per cent) are prepared to spend an extra $5 to buy a product locally, and a third (33 per cent) would pay $10 more.

"Amid the current climate of economic uncertainty and evolving tariff threats, Canadians are looking at their spending in a new light," says Debbie Gamble, Group Head, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Interac. "Our survey results confirm that Canadians are very intentionally exercising their spending power – choosing to support local businesses even if they may need to spend more to do so. This trend has emerged despite longstanding cost-of-living pressures and demonstrates a powerful commitment to local communities."

The shift reflects a broader 'Buy Canadian' movement in response to the current economic climate, with nearly three in four Canadians (73 per cent) seeing more value in spending their dollars on local or Canadian-made goods. The top motivations for choosing Canadian-made products include supporting the local economy (79 per cent), trust in Canadian quality standards (56 per cent), and patriotism/Canadian pride (55 per cent).

Clarity on product origin remains an obstacle

Despite strong consumer intent to buy Canadian and shop locally, many struggle to determine which products are made in Canada. While seven in 10 (71 per cent) Canadians polled actively look for products that are clearly Canadian-made, four in 10 (40 per cent) find it difficult to verify where products are made before purchasing, highlighting the need for clearer labelling and transparency at the point of sale.

To encourage Canadians to shop local and support small businesses, Interac has supported the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) to enhance the visibility of independent retailers and their locally sourced products. This is one initiative that has provided small businesses with tools and resources to showcase Canadian-made goods more effectively, helping consumers make informed choices that keep spending in their communities.

Dan Kelly, President of CFIB, underscores the critical role of consumer spending in supporting local businesses: "The 'Buy Canadian' energy and initiatives popping up across the country have been fantastic. The best way to support Canadian businesses is to support locally-owned small businesses in your community and looking for Canadian-made products wherever possible," Kelly said. "Sixty-six cents of every dollar spent locally, stays locally. It benefits the business, their employees and the whole community."

Additional Interac survey findings include:

Eight in 10 Canadians (80 per cent) are likely to choose Canadian-made products over imported ones.

When asked which businesses deserve support, most Canadians (82 per cent) prioritize micro and small businesses in their communities, while just under a quarter (24 per cent) identified large international corporations.

Three quarters of Canadians (76 per cent) believe local businesses are more important to their communities than online-only retailers.

