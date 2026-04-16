– $10 gift card giveaway for the first 65 customers at each Giant Tiger store on May 2 and 3 –

– GT VIP® members can share why they love Giant Tiger for a chance to win one of four $1,000 gift cards and a Giant Value prize pack (April 22–May 5) –

– Giant Tiger invests $93,000 in communities across Canada through grants chosen by local stores. –

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is celebrating 65 years as a proudly Canadian retailer with a nationwide birthday bash dedicated to the customers and communities who made every year possible. The celebration kicks off on April 22 with deals on quality essentials instore and online, along with a national GT VIP® contest, leading up to a national birthday bash event on May 2 and 3 across all 260+ locally owned stores and online at GiantTiger.com.

Founded in 1961 as a single Ottawa store, built on a simple promise to offer low prices, support local owners and earn customer trust, Giant Tiger has expanded into a national network of over 260 locally owned stores across Canada. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

During the event, Canadians can expect low prices and sweet surprises at their local store, a $10 gift card giveaway for the first 65 customers and meaningful initiatives that give back to communities across the country.

Founded in 1961 as a single Ottawa store, built on a simple promise to offer low prices, support local owners and earn customer trust, Giant Tiger has expanded into a national network of over 260 locally owned stores across Canada.

"Our founder, Gordon Reid, built this business on values that still guide us today: low prices, local ownership and earning customer trust every day," said Gino DiGioacchino, President and CEO of Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "That foundation comes to life in a simple but powerful way: one customer, one store, one local owner and one team, all working together to earn trust and save Canadians more. That connection to our customers and communities has sustained us for 65 years and will for many years to come."

As part of the celebration, from April 22 to May 5, 2026, GT VIP® members can join the festivities by sharing why they love Giant Tiger for a chance to win one of four $1,000 gift cards and a Giant Value prize pack. GT VIP® gives members access to exclusive offers, personalized deals and early promotions, helping Canadians save more every time they shop. Not a member? Sign up for free at GiantTiger.com/VIP.

Giant Tiger is committed to supporting local communities and championing the causes that matter most to customers. As part of its 65th birthday celebration, Giant Tiger is bringing this commitment to life through a series of national initiatives focused on giving back.

To support communities across the country, Giant Tiger is investing $93,000 through $1,000 grants awarded to local stores. Each grant is directed to a locally chosen charity, funding initiatives that help feed families, promote physical and mental health and strengthen youth well-being, empowering store owners to give back in ways that reflect the needs of the communities they serve.

Building on this, Giant Tiger is bringing back a customer favourite with the return of Friendly, the Giant Tiger, a limited-edition plush. 100% of profits raised will be donated to BGC Canada (Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada), supporting programs for kids and teens nationwide, and in Quebec, to Enfant Soleil to support pediatric care and children throughout their healing journey. Friendly, the Giant Tiger is available for a limited time in select stores and on GiantTiger.com, while quantities last.

"BGC Canada is proud to partner with Giant Tiger as they celebrate an incredible 65 years of community impact. Through their limited edition Friendly, the Giant Tiger plush campaign, Giant Tiger is helping create meaningful, positive change for more than 160,000 children and youth across Canada," said Brooke Duval, Senior Director, Partnerships & Philanthropy at BGC Canada.

"Enfant Soleil is proud to celebrate Giant Tiger's 65th birthday and the positive impact they continue to have on children and families across Canada. Partners like Giant Tiger are essential to our mission; they support pediatric care adapted to children's needs, care that is close to families and delivered in comforting environments designed to promote healing," said Catherine B-Montminy, Corporate Partnership Advisor at Enfant Soleil. "Thank you, Giant Tiger, for helping give children access to the best possible care, specialized equipment and welcoming spaces where they can heal, surrounded by loved ones."

Building on its long-standing support for local food banks, Giant Tiger is launching a new birthday-themed brown bag program. Available in participating stores, customers can purchase pre-packed donation bags filled with birthday cake essentials that will be donated to their local food bank, helping ensure more families can enjoy birthdays with a cake, a smile and a moment to celebrate. To learn more, visit your local store.

"For 65 years, our success has been built on the strength of our communities," said Alison Scarlett, Head of PR, Communications and Corporate Responsibility, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This milestone is more than a birthday; it's a nationwide celebration of the customers, store teams and local partners who have supported us along the way-- reinforcing our commitment to delivering low prices while continuing to show up for our communities in meaningful ways."

While the retail landscape has evolved, Giant Tiger's focus has remained clear: stay close to customers, stay rooted in community and deliver low prices on quality essentials Canadians trust. That clarity, established by Mr. Reid and carried forward by local franchise owners across the country, continues to define the business today. As Giant Tiger looks ahead, it remains committed to helping Canadians save, while strengthening the communities it calls home.

To learn more about Giant Tiger, visit GiantTiger.com.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger is Canada's leading hard discount retailer, focused on delivering low prices on quality essentials Canadians trust. Dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support and empowering its locally owned franchises, Giant Tiger has over 260 locations across Canada and employs more than 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, quality essentials and community support come together to be Canada's place to save.

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SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Charbonneau, Manager, External Communications, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, [email protected]