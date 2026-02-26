Created in collaboration with the SPAO Photographic Arts Centre, one of Canada's foremost photographic arts centres, the shirt features original artwork by Ottawa-based visual artist Linh VH Nguyen, a queer Vietnamese Canadian artist selected as part of Giant Tiger's annual commitment to spotlight a new Canadian artist. Working across analog and digital photography, Nguyen's work explores memory, transformation and diasporic identity.

"This is the first time my work is reaching people outside of galleries, and I'm thrilled that it's accessible to a wider audience," said artist Linh VH Nguyen. "This partnership, bringing together Giant Tiger, the Canadian Women's Foundation and photo-based artists, shows real commitment, especially knowing that 100% of the profits support the Foundation. Buying something you love can be powerful, and I hope this campaign sparks conversation and reminds people to support one another and find moments of joy."

In celebration of International Women's Day, the collaboration extends beyond the shirt through Slumber Party, a group exhibition presented at SPAO from Jan. 16-March 8, 2026, featuring photo-based works by Canadian female and gender-diverse artists, including Nguyen. To learn more about the artist collaboration, the impact of Giant Tiger's partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation and the SPAO Photographic Arts Centre, click HERE.

"SPAO is proud to champion diverse voices and perspectives, with a strong commitment to supporting women and gender-diverse people," said Katie Lydiatt,

Curator and Gallery Manager, SPAO Photographic Arts Centre. "Through our exhibitions, programs and strategic partnerships like this one, we empower underrepresented artists to share their stories and challenge conventions, harnessing photography's unique power to reframe, provoke and inspire."

As a long-standing partner of the Canadian Women's Foundation, Giant Tiger is proud to support community-based programs that help women, girls and gender-diverse people across Canada move out of violence and poverty and into spaces that inspire confidence and leadership. Through its International Women's Day shirt campaign, Giant Tiger has raised more than $120,000 to date, with funds going directly to grassroots programs that provide critical support, build skills, belonging and confidence, and help make safety, opportunity and hope possible.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Giant Tiger and their commitment to advancing gender equality throughout Canada," said Mitzie Hunter, President and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Year after year, this collaboration shows what it looks like when a Canadian company leads with purpose and stands alongside women, girls and gender-diverse people. We're deeply grateful for Giant Tiger's ongoing support and the meaningful difference it helps make in local communities nationwide."

"At Giant Tiger, supporting our communities also means creating space for women and gender-diverse artists to be seen, heard and celebrated," said Alison Scarlett, Head of Public Relations, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Through this campaign, we're proud to spotlight Canadian artists like Linh VH Nguyen, while directing 100% of profits to the Canadian Women's Foundation to support community-based programs that advance gender equity. With more than 260 locally owned stores across the country, we can help turn creative expression into meaningful impact. As a Canadian retailer dedicated to doing what's right, it's incredibly rewarding to partner with organizations that are making a real difference in the lives of our customers and the communities we proudly serve, while giving talented artists a national platform to share their work."

About the Canadian Women's Foundation:

The Canadian Women's Foundation is Canada's public foundation for gender equality. We fund community-led programs and advocate for policies that improve the lives of women, girls and gender-diverse people in every province and territory. Our work advances economic security, helps prevent and end gender-based violence and helps young people build skills, confidence and belonging. Learn more at canadianwomen.org.

About SPAO Photographic Arts Centre:

SPAO is Canada's premier centre for photography, offering the country's only two-year college diploma program in the photographic arts, a robust selection of recreational classes, a six-month international artist residency and the region's only gallery dedicated to lens-based art. Learn more at spao.ca.

About the Artist, Linh VH Nguyen:

Linh VH Nguyen is a queer Vietnamese Canadian visual artist based in Ottawa. Through analog and digital photography, her work explores memory, transformation and diasporic identity. Learn more at linhnguyen.ca / @linhnguyen

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is committed to delivering more than great deals on family fashion, everyday household items and grocery essentials. The proudly Canadian company is dedicated to a culture of affordability through low prices, community support and empowering its locally-owned franchises. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger is where low prices, amazing finds, and community support come together to be Canada's place to save more money.

