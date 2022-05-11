McHappy Day is one of the most important days of the year – where franchisees, restaurant teams, crew and guests come together to support our communities and families, who are at the heart of who we are and what we do at McDonald's Canada.

Here are all the ways Canadians can support and celebrate McHappy Day today:

Order your favourite menu items in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald's app, and McDelivery ® via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash. McDelivery orders of $15 or more qualify for a $0 delivery fee ( before taxes and fees; see the applicable app for details ).

via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash. McDelivery orders of or more qualify for a delivery fee ( ). Make a $2 donation to receive a McHappy Day Heart, while supplies last, that will come with a surprise "thank you" video from a variety of Canadian celebrities, athletes, or families that have stayed at RMHC.

donation to receive a McHappy Day Heart, while supplies last, that will come with a surprise "thank you" video from a variety of Canadian celebrities, athletes, or families that have stayed at RMHC. Purchase the limited-edition McDonald's Canada x Peace Collective collection of tees, sweatshirts and more, featuring iconic McDonaldland® characters. A portion of the proceeds from every sale supports RMHC and families with sick children across Canada . Visit Peace-Collective.com.

x Peace Collective collection of tees, sweatshirts and more, featuring iconic McDonaldland® characters. A portion of the proceeds from every sale supports RMHC and families with sick children across . Visit Peace-Collective.com. Can't make it to McHappy Day? Guests can 'Round up for RMHC' on any order at participating restaurants to support RMHC all year long or visit rmhccanada.ca for more ways to support.

McHappy Day mixes to help spread the good feeling across Canada

This year, McDonald's Canada used the emotional power of music to connect Canadians and spread that joyful feeling from coast-to-coast-to-coast through partnerships with DJs from different communities across the country. DJs including DJ Starting from Scratch, DJ Clymaxxx and DJ Flatland Funk curated their very own cheerful music mixes. Check out the McHappy Day mixes on McDonald's Canada Spotify .

Quotes:

"Supporting families in the community with sick children is one of the most important things McDonald's does through its annual McHappy Day," said Kerry Prober, Franchisee from St. Marys Ontario. "McHappy Day is the best day of the year that we always look forward to. More than ever, being able to give back and spread some joy is something I think we all really need during such challenging times."

"The donations raised on McHappy Day are a large reason why we're able to continue expanding our support for RMHC," said Amit Kapoor, Franchisee from Winnipeg, Manitoba. "One family turned away, is one too many, so we are extraordinarily grateful to have been able to build another house in Winnipeg that is set to open in July to help even more families stay closer to their children."

"We are not just a restaurant in a big city. We have a purpose to support communities big and small, and McHappy Day allows us to do that," said Raj Bains, Franchisee from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. "I feel truly blessed to have the opportunity to give back to children in our community every day, but especially on McHappy Day."

"My amazing crew at McDonald's and I are looking forward to supporting families right here in our community that rely on the services provided by RMHC through this year's McHappy Day efforts," said Reshmi Childs, Franchisee from Cranbrook and the Sunshine Coast, British Columbia. "Being in a small community like I am, you can really see the impact of our efforts and how enthusiastic people are to help one another on McHappy Day."

Facts:

McHappy Day is McDonald's Canada's largest charity-driven program. Since its inception in 1977, McHappy Day has helped RMHC support more than 436,000 families across Canada .

largest charity-driven program. Since its inception in 1977, McHappy Day has helped RMHC support more than 436,000 families across . The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Canada give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment.

give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment. In an average year, RMHC supports over 26,000 families from more than 3,400 communities.

Every day, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited, our independent franchisees, and guests, support Ronald McDonald House families by purchasing Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies, as well as through coin box and kiosk donations.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® CANADA )

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca .

