It's Head-Crushing Time! Prime Video Announces the Premiere Date and Trailer Release for Canadian Amazon Original Series The Kids in the Hall

First premiering in 1989, the original Emmy-nominated The Kids in the Hall was an alternative comedy sensation that developed a die-hard fanbase while influencing countless comedians and performers. The new season marks the return of The Kids, with eight new episodes featuring all-new sketches from the beloved comedy troupe. The season's guest stars include Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Catherine O'Hara, Kenan Thompson, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mark Hamill, and Colin Mochrie.

"Hugely influential and envelope-pushing, The Kids in the Hall returns without missing a beat. The new sketches capture the energy and magic of the original series, and are a true testament to what made the group so successful in the first place," said Christina Wayne, head of Originals, Canada, Amazon Studios. "We are thrilled to bring The Kids back for their fans to enjoy and introduce them to new audiences around the world on May 13."

"What an amazing gift to put on our old wigs, and even get some new ones…," said The Kids in the Hall.

The Kids in the Hall is produced by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Canadian production company Project 10. The Kids in the Hall is created, written, and executive produced by Foley, McCulloch, McDonald, McKinney, and Thompson, with executive producers also including Michaels, Britta von Schoeler, and Andy Garland for Broadway Video, Andrew Barnsley and Ben Murray for Project 10, and Garry Campbell. Kelly Makin and Julie Klausner are co-executive producers. Mark Valdez serves as producer for Broadway Video. Other producers include Jen Goodhue, Colin Brunton, Jen Kirkman, Matt Watts, and Norm Hiscock.

Joining the revival series on Prime Video will be the previously announced The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, a two-part documentary produced by Blue Ant Studios, which recently premiered at SXSW and will screen at the Hot Docs Festival in May. The Canadian Amazon Original The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks will launch on May 20 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The docuseries trailer can be found here.

The Kids in the Hall will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like Reacher, The Boys, The Wheel of Time, Upload, Phat Tuesdays, Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist comedy special, and Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of The Kids in the Hall anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of movies and television series—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place. Find out more at primevideo.com.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives.

: Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like The Wilds, Harlem , Outer Range and Emmy award-winning comedies Fleabag and The Marvelous. Mrs. Maisel .

, and Emmy award-winning comedies and . Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz, and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 13 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels.

: Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz, and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 13 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store.

: Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store. Instant Access: Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help.

Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), along with fast, free shipping on millions of eligible items at Amazon.ca, unlimited photo storage, gaming, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and thousands of Kindle ebooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.ca/prime.

About Broadway Video

Broadway Video is a global media and entertainment company focused on the creation and distribution of premier content. Founded by Lorne Michaels in 1979, Broadway Video's legacy originated with the cultural icon Saturday Night Live. Broadway Video has since built a stable of television programs including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shrill, Schmigadoon, Los Espookys, Documentary Now!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Miracle Workers, The Other Two, That Damn Michael Che, Portlandia, 30 Rock and feature films such as Wayne's World and Mean Girls and audio series such as Heads Will Roll and Hot White Heist. Broadway Video has also created and launched the digital studios Above Average, Más Mejor, and The Kicker.

About Project 10 Productions

Project 10 is a global television production company with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles specializing in scripted comedy. The company works closely with high-profile talent to develop and produce compelling content for the worldwide marketplace. The principal executives for Project 10 Productions Inc. are Andrew Barnsley, Ben Murray (Toronto) and Andrew Moncrief (Los Angeles). Leveraging their considerable strengths and decades of experience with those of partner and three-time MLB All-Star Vernon Wells, Project 10 has established itself as a go-to partner for domestic and international creators, broadcasters and distributors alike.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Publicity Contact: Amazon: Owen Mccorquodale, [email protected]