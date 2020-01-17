It's CAJ Awards deadline day!

OTTAWA, Jan.17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) reminds journalists today is the deadline to submit entries for the 2019 CAJ Awards program, featuring Canada's top investigative journalism award, the Don McGillivray Award.

The deadline for entries is today, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Full information on how to enter the CAJ Awards is posted on the Awards section of our website . You can also go straight to the submission site .

The CAJ believes in the importance of recognizing your work and the impacts it's had on Canadians—but we can't do that unless you submit your best work for consideration.

We know it's a busy time of year and a busy season for industry awards deadlines. If you need some extra time to assemble and submit your entry, contact us today and we'll work something out.

The CAJ Awards finalists will be announced in late-March or early April, with the recipients announced at the CAJ conference banquet and awards gala, part of the 2020 CAJ Conference in Montreal from May 29-31.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Jason Markusoff, awards committee chair, [email protected]; Hugo Rodrigues, awards administrator, [email protected]; General awards-related questions can be sent to [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.caj.ca/

