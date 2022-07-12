It's back! The Canadian Association of Journalists announces launch of Summer 2022 mentorship program

"Our mentorship program has demonstrated strength and unity in the CAJ community," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "Born during the depths of the pandemic, the CAJ mentorship program is an enduring beacon of hope and opportunity for journalists looking to take the 'next steps' in their careers. It is unquestionably one of the premier professional development opportunities available in Canada journalism today."

In keeping with the CAJ's efforts to advance equity and inclusion, more than 60 per cent of the mentors for this round are women, and half are journalists of colour.

The full roster of mentors for this round is:

Alison Uncles - Freelance editor

Alyshah Hasham - Courts and justice system issues reporter, The Toronto Star

Angie Seth - News anchor and reporter, CTV News Channel

Anna Mehler Paperny - Reporter, Reuters

Arif Noorani - Director, CBC Podcasts

Charelle Evelyn - Managing editor, The Hill Times

Chris Hall - Former host of The House, CBC News

Christina Frangou - Freelance journalist

Craig Wilson - Senior broadcast producer, CBS Evening News

Daniele Hamamdjian - International correspondent, CTV National News

Fred Lum - Photojournalist, The Globe and Mail

Ian Young - B.C. and Yukon bureau chief for The Canadian Press

Jacob Boon - Newsletter editor, The Tyee

Jagjeet Sharma - Freelance journalist

Jessica deMello - Freelance producer/consultant

Jim Rankin - Investigative reporter and photographer, The Toronto Star

Joanna Smith - Ottawa bureau chief, The Canadian Press

Kathleen Martens - Senior online reporter, APTN

Kim Bolan - Reporter, The Vancouver Sun

Malcolm Johnston - Editor-in-chief, Toronto Life

Nathan Griffiths - Graphics and data journalist, The Vancouver Sun/Province

Rachel Ward - Investigative journalist, CBC/The Fifth Estate

Roberto Rocha - Data reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation

Simran Singh - Managing editor, Burnaby Beacon

Stacy Lee Kong - Writer, editor, founder of Friday Things newsletter

Tori Marlan - Narrative and investigative reporter, Chicago Reader/Capital Daily

Tracey Lindeman - Freelance journalist

Willow Fiddler - National reporter, The Globe and Mail

The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program are due at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2022. For full details on the program, visit our mentorship website page , including mentor bios and the application form.

The CAJ's mentorship program is only open to members of the association in good standing. If you aren't already a CAJ member, we can fix that . Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six week program. The CAJ will be running the next round of its mentorship program in Winter 2022/2023.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 1200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

