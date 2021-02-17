Islamic Relief partners with Humber River Hospital to provide meals and transport to patients in need through matching fund

"It's disheartening to hear that so many people face being stranded or hungry after they have been seriously ill. We want to do all that we can to support them and the important work of Humber River Hospital's emergency care staff," says Reyhana Patel, Head of Communications and Government Relations at Islamic Relief Canada.

Until now, emergency department frontline workers have provided essentials such as transport and meals out of their own pocket or the costs have been covered by the hospital — approximately $135,000 came from the hospital's global budget from 2019 to 2020.

"We are so grateful to Islamic Relief for supporting us in this initiative. It has become even more necessary during the pandemic as our teams are seeing a surge of patients with COVID-19 and mental health crises. The Patient Comfort Fund will help care for patients' wellbeing in a holistic way, while allowing hospital funds to go toward further innovations to help our teams provide the best patient care possible," says Pamela Wing, President and CEO, Humber River Hospital Foundation.

Seventy per cent of the proceeds will go toward covering transportation costs, while 30 per cent will go toward food for patients. The fundraising campaign will run for six weeks, until the end of March. To donate, visit https://www.launchgood.com/IRCanadaxHHF

About Islamic Relief Canada

Islamic Relief Canada is a registered charity in Canada and a prominent Muslim NGO that works in more than 30 countries to provide humanitarian relief and build resilient, prosperous communities. Visit islamicrelief.ca for more information.

About Humber River Hospital Foundation

The Humber River Hospital Foundation is a charity that raises funds to invest in the programs, technologies, and equipment that make our Hospital's superior patient care a reality.

