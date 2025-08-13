Islamic Relief Canada Launches 5th Annual Back-to-School Campaign to Support Thousands of Children Nationwide

Kicking off this summer in various cities across the country, this national initiative is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: every child deserves the tools to succeed in school. The campaign, first launched during the pandemic in 2020, has since grown exponentially, reaching over 2,400 children in 2024 and now expanding to include new cities such as Guelph, Cambridge, and Winnipeg in 2025.

"No child should feel left behind because of financial hardship," said Hassaan Sheikh, Special Projects Manager at Islamic Relief Canada. "Education is a right, not a privilege. This campaign is about empowering students and easing the burden on parents struggling to make ends meet."

In collaboration with local charities and schools, Islamic Relief Canada will distribute customized backpacks filled with age-appropriate supplies, including:

Backpacks Pencil cases Pencils, highlighters, and markers Notebooks and lined paper Scissors, glue sticks, and rulers Water bottles and calculators

These supplies are carefully curated to ensure students have what they need for a strong academic start.

Select distribution events will also feature community lunches, fun activities for children, and interactive spaces for families, creating joyful gatherings that reinforce dignity and hope as families prepare for the school year ahead

Supporting Communities Through Local Partnerships

The campaign is made possible through partnerships with community organizations and schools serving vulnerable populations. Rights holders are identified through these trusted networks to ensure supplies reach those most in need.

Media Availability

Islamic Relief Canada representatives will be available for interviews at several distribution events nationwide (dates and locations to be confirmed). Media outlets are encouraged to attend to learn more about this initiative and speak with volunteers, families, and organizers.

About Islamic Relief Canada

Islamic Relief Canada is a registered charity that works with communities to strengthen their resilience and provide emergency aid, sustainable development, and support for vulnerable groups in over 30 countries, including here at home in Canada. Guided by the values of compassion and social justice, Islamic Relief Canada believes in a world where no one has to suffer from poverty or injustice.

SOURCE Islamic Relief Canada

For any media inquiries please contact Alejandra Pabon at [email protected] or [email protected]