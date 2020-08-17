Islamic Relief Canada: Canadians arrive in Beirut to coordinate humanitarian efforts

Richard Morgan from the Humanitarian Coalition says:

"Canadians have donated generously over the past week to help those on the ground in Lebanon. We want to ensure that their donations are going directly to those in need. Our team will participate in aid distributions on the ground that are providing food, medicine, medical supplies, sanitary products and other items to those who have been affected by the blast."

In response to the devastating blast in Lebanon, the Canadian government is matching all donations received through the Humanitarian Coalition and its member agencies up to 5 million dollars.

Staff from Islamic Relief Canada and CARE Canada are part of the team travelling to Beirut and are available for media interviews in English, Arabic and French.

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during international humanitarian disasters. The following agencies are members of the Humanitarian Coalition: Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, Care Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children, and World Vision.

