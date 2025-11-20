Islamic Relief Canada launches National Winter Warmth Campaign to support thousands experiencing homeless across 18 cities

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Islamic Relief Canada has launch its 2025 Winter Warmth Campaign, a nationwide initiative providing essential winter and hygiene supplies to individuals experiencing homeless and housing insecurity across 18 cities in Canada.

Running from mid-November until the second week of December, this year's campaign aims to distribute 3,000 hygiene kits and 3,000 food packs, reaching approximately 3,000 people living outdoors, in temporary shelters or in makeshift encampments.

Since its inception in 2018, Winter Warmth has grown from a small regional effort into one of Islamis Relief Canada's largest national domestic campaign. To date, this campaign has supported over 35,000 vulnerable individuals in 25 regions across the country, providing critical winter essentials and building trust with communities most affected by poverty and displacement

Each Winter Warmth kit includes vital hygiene and warmth items such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, gloves, shower caps, ponchos, and more. This year, the campaign also includes warm meal distributions, offering ready to eat food packs designed to ensure that recipients can safely heat and consume their meals.

"Winter Warmth represents compassion in action, a way to meet people, with dignity and care," said Hassan Sheikh, Special Project Manager at Islamic Relief Canada. "Our goal is not only to provide essential supplies, but also to create meaningful and communities who are too often overlooked during the coolest months of the year"

In addition to distributing winter kits and hot meals, Islamic Relief Canada continues to support individuals and families facing homelessness and economic hardship this season.

Through these collective efforts, Winter Warmth continues to strengthen Islamic Relief Canada's grassroots presence and promote solidarity nationwide.

Cities of operation include: Victoria, Metro Vancouver, Prince George, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Montreal, Fredericton, St. John's, Charlottetown, and Halifax.

SOURCE Islamic Relief Canada

To arrange an interview or request more information, please reply to this email or contact: Miranda Gallo, Communications and Government Relations Manager, [email protected]