Statement on the Denial of Entry to Palestine of the Canadian Parliamentary and Humanitarian Delegation

Joint Statement.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, Israeli authorities denied the entry of a Canadian delegation heading to the West Bank, Palestine at a land crossing from Jordan, describing delegates as a "public safety" risk. The delegation included six Members of Parliament and representatives of several Canadian humanitarian organizations, all of whom had received prior approval and visas from Israeli authorities. Some delegates, including Members of Parliament, were intimidated, verbally and physically harassed by Israeli authorities.

We categorically reject the accusation that its participants pose a threat to public safety. The humanitarian organizations participating are Canadian-registered agencies operating in accordance with Canadian law, international humanitarian principles of neutrality, independence, and impartiality. The purpose of this visit was to allow Canadian elected officials to witness conditions on the ground and engage with humanitarian and civil society partners, so Canada's humanitarian and international development decisions can be informed by direct observation.

For humanitarian organizations working in Palestine, access constraints and administrative barriers have intensified in recent years. Canada and other partners have already underscored that humanitarian space must be protected and aid should never be politicized, and have called for essential humanitarian actors to be enabled, not obstructed, in their work. Israel's decision today to deny the delegation entry demonstrates that these calls have fallen on deaf ears.

Denying entry to parliamentarians and humanitarian leaders undermines transparency and independent assessment, and further shrinks already limited humanitarian space. Preventing elected officials from assessing humanitarian conditions first-hand should be of serious concern to Canada and to civil society.

We call on the Government of Canada to:

Publicly condemn this denial of entry and seek an immediate explanation from Israeli authorities;

Insist that Canadian parliamentary and humanitarian delegations be permitted to travel without intimidation, arbitrary conditions, or undue restrictions; and

Reinforce Canada's longstanding position that humanitarian access must be facilitated and protected.

Canadian humanitarian organizations will continue working to provide life-saving assistance and uphold the dignity and rights of affected communities.

