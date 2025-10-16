ISKUT, TAHLTAN TERRITORY, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Iskut Band held a grand opening ceremony today for their new school, now called Łuwechōn Kots'ede'i Kime, which translates to Łuwechōn House of Learning. The modern facility will enable more children to learn in their home community while staying connected to Tahltan culture and language.

Located on Iskut IR #6, the newly opened 1,463 m² school stands as a vibrant symbol of renewal, resilience, and community pride. Replacing the Klappan Independent School--built in 1978 and no longer able to meet the growing needs of the community--this new facility was thoughtfully designed with input from students, educators, Elders, and families.

The Iskut Band offers in-class education for students from kindergarten to grade 9. Due to high demand from students wishing to remain in the community, Iskut provides supported online learning for grades 10 to 12. Future plans include expanding the school to better accommodate these higher grades, as enrollment is rapidly increasing due to the new facility.

This project was made possible through a partnership between Iskut Band and the Government of Canada, with nearly $24.5 million invested by Canada and an additional $900,000 from the Iskut Band.

"Education is a cornerstone of every thriving community. The opening of the new Łuwechōn Kots'ede'i Kime School marks an exciting new chapter for the children and families of Iskut. Chief Quock and the Iskut Band have demonstrated exemplary leadership, their commitment making this project possible. This school was built in partnership to ensure that future generations have access to their language, values and culture right at home."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"With this new school, we aim to help our community move away from the trauma associated with attending the Indian Day School. Many community members had negative experiences with the previous school, and we are hopeful that this new educational environment will provide healing and a fresh start for our students and community. We are grateful to ISC for acknowledging our community's need to replace the old school as part of our healing process. This action reflects the Federal Government's commitment to reconciliation efforts, and we appreciate their support in this important step towards healing and progress for our community. Appreciation to our project management, design, and construction teams. Thank you for the 14,000+ hours of contribution from Iskut membership. Most importantly, thanks to our community, school staff and students for their input into the design of this beautiful building. thanks to Maggie Dennis, our Band Manager, and her team for their vision, leadership, and resilience in reaching this significant milestone for our community."

Marie Quock

Chief, Iskut Band Council

Łuwechōn Kots'ede'i Kime school design features five classrooms, cultural learning spaces for art, language, and woodworking, a library, full size gymnasium, new playground, and an outdoor classroom that will support traditional on-the-land learning.

Iskut is located along the Stewart-Cassier Highway (Hwy. 37) in north-west British Columbia and has a total population of 831 members, with 344 residents living on reserve.

The community consists of 3 reserves, the largest being Iskut Reserve #6 where most of its members live.

