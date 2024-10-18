After an interim period, the manager and biologist has officially assumed the role

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is announcing the appointment of its new Scientific Director, Isabelle Delisle. She begins today.

Her appointment is excellent news for the continuity of INRS's strategic and scientific objectives. Isabelle Delisle's vision will contribute to INRS's growth and transformation while maintaining its position as a unique academic institution and a key partner in Quebec's scientific ecosystem.

Isabelle Delisle Takes Over as Scientific Director at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

"To achieve INRS's lofty ambitions, we need someone who can bring teams together and encourage collaboration. Her vigour and creativity will be indispensable assets for carrying out our new strategic plan," enthuses INRS Chief Executive Officer Luc-Alain Giraldeau.

A key role at INRS

Now officially at the helm of INRS's Scientific Direction after a rigorous selection process, Isabelle Delisle will lead a team of 75 people dedicated to supporting the internal community in conducting research and training. Her team will spearhead the development of strategic alliances with private and public partners. Her duties will also include overseeing the National Experimental Biology Laboratory; faculty and international affairs; sustainable development; and activities related to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

A career dedicated to management in higher education

Isabelle Delisle holds a Ph.D. in biology with a specialization in systematics and evolution. She was a professor and researcher at the University of Alberta before shifting focus to Quebec's academic milieu. After working in an advisory capacity for six years, she then served as a dean at Vanier College from 2017 to 2021.

Isabelle Delisle joined INRS in 2021 as Associate Scientific Director. She has been working as Interim Scientific Director since July 2023. During the transitional period, she and her team were responsible for negotiating and signing the collective agreement for the INRS professors' union, creating the Bureau de l'international, and INRS earning a STARS Gold rating. She also oversaw the full deployment of the Service des partenariats stratégiques, which led to the creation of two partnership chairs, as well as the appointment of the first municipal scientific advisor among INRS professors and the signing of 13 new institutional partnership agreements.

Isabelle Delisle's extensive experience has given her solid expertise in higher education management, particularly in planning and governance, professional and faculty human resources management, program development, and innovation management.

Since joining INRS, Isabelle Delisle has demonstrated outstanding leadership, earning her a management excellence award in 2023. She also sits on a number of institutional bodies, boards, and management committees, sharing her expertise with the community.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training in strategic sectors in Quebec. For the past 55 years, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS is first in Canada in research intensity. It is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus their efforts on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); and health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre). The INRS community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty and staff members.

