98% of Canadians have seen more targeted and sophisticated scams

Almost two-thirds have received personalized fraud attempts

One-third admit to letting their guard down

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - A majority of Canadians are feeling 'fraud fatigue' and increasingly vulnerable as fraud becomes more personalized. According to RBC's annual Fraud Prevention Month Poll, almost all respondents (98%) have seen more targeted and sophisticated scams, with nearly nine out of 10 (89%) noting a rise in scam attempts more than ever before (up from 77% in 2023).

In addition, the majority (86%) of respondents believe it is getting harder to recognize scams and protect themselves; two-thirds (65%) are feeling tired of always having to be on the alert; and one-third (33%) admit to letting their guard down.

"With the increase in volume and sophistication of scams, it's understandable that Canadians are finding it challenging to always have their guard up when it comes to fraud. Criminals are using the latest technology to gather information, build trust, create urgency and prey on people's needs and fears," says Vanja Gorazi, Vice President, Fraud Management, RBC. "This has led to a wave of investment, romance, senior and other scams. It has never been more important to stay alert."

Rising threats

Poll respondents continue to place both phishing (generic deceptive messages through email or text) and spear phishing (more targeted emails and texts that look legitimate from a seemingly trusted source) at the top of their list of scams (79%). The majority also continue to see a rise in scams targeting seniors (76%) and deepfake scams (65%, up from 56% in 2024) impersonating trusted individuals or organizations.

The best defence against scams

The vast majority of Canadians (97%) believe it's worth it to take steps to protect themselves against fraud. With scams, they recognize the need to question what they see and hear, with 91% of respondents believing the best defence against scams is staying aware and vigilant. Moreover, almost three-quarters (71%) feel prevention measures must be extreme to be effective.

Actions respondents are taking:

93% never share passwords, PINs, or login details with anyone

92% never respond to unsolicited texts, calls or emails

91% say "no" when pressured to respond to an urgent request or offer

84% always use more than one way to authenticate themselves where possible

71% no longer trust any form of communication, even if it seems to come from a trusted source

"It's human nature to do the right thing for our families, friends and communities – fraudsters know this and try to capitalize on it. When it comes to scams, sometimes even one slip can lead to significant losses and stress. That's why it is so important to stay vigilant, educated and talk to friends and family about how to stay safe from scams," notes Gorazi.

RBC provides three top tips to help protect yourself from fraud:

Stop. Pause and double-check the source of a message before acting. Do you feel fearful or rushed to click on a link? With more advanced technology, criminals can easily impersonate your family, friends and trusted sources and persuade you to share your information. If an unexpected offer sounds too good to be true, it likely is; and if it looks fishy, it's probably phishing! Set up protection features. Use technology to protect yourself. Enable multi-factor authentication and banking alerts on the RBC Mobile app, and remember to take advantage of biometric features such as face or fingerprint ID. Stay informed. Remember that:

The bank will never ask you to provide your login ID, PIN, password or one-time code to anyone through text, email or voicemail. RBC will never ask you to destroy your debit or credit card and then give it to the bank or a third-party to secure your accounts. The bank will also never ask you to add RBC as a payee for verification, complete a transaction to "secure" your account, share a link from an Interac e-transfer or download a remote-access application. If you're unsure that you're speaking with an RBC representative, hang up the phone and call the number on the back of your debit or credit card.



To learn more about how to protect yourself and report fraud, please visit How RBC Keeps You Safe from Fraud .

Fast Facts: 2025 RBC Fraud Prevention Month Poll

Selected Findings – National and Regional

RESPONSE CAN BC AB SK/MB ON QC AC Scams are getting more targeted and

sophisticated 98 % 98 % 99 % 99 % 98 % 96 % 98 % I have received an offer that seemed

personalized to me, but it was a scam 63 % 64 % 66 % 61 % 65 % 59 % 61 % I'm tired of having to be on the lookout

for scams 65 % 61 % 70 % 70 % 65 % 64 % 65 % I have seen a rise in scam attempts

more than ever before 89 % 87 % 88 % 92 % 91 % 88 % 88 % It is getting harder to recognize scams

and protect yourself 86 % 87 % 86 % 93 % 87 % 84 % 85 % I have let my guard down when it

comes to preventing fraud 33 % 36 % 30 % 42 % 31 % 30 % 38 % You have to take extreme steps to

protect yourself against fraud 71 % 65 % 69 % 74 % 73 % 70 % 70 % It's a hassle to take steps to protect

myself from fraud 60 % 54 % 59 % 57 % 57 % 73 % 58 % It is worth it to take steps to protect

against fraud 97 % 97 % 98 % 94 % 98 % 96 % 99 % I am my best defense against scams

in staying up to date and vigilant 91 % 92 % 97 % 89 % 92 % 87 % 86 %

RESPONSE CAN BC AB SK/MB ON QC AC "Actions respondents are taking" Never share passwords, PINs, or

login details with anyone 93 % 93 % 91 % 94 % 93 % 93 % 94 % Never respond to unsolicited texts,

calls or emails 92 % 90 % 91 % 93 % 93 % 90 % 93 % Just say no when pressured to

respond to an urgent request or offer 91 % 92 % 95 % 97 % 92 % 87 % 94 % Always use more than one way to

authenticate themselves where

possible 84 % 82 % 89 % 83 % 84 % 85 % 82 % No longer trust any form of

communication, even if it seems to

come from a trusted source 71 % 68 % 71 % 80 % 73 % 65 % 70 % "Types of fraud that have increased over the last year" Phishing (generic scams through email or text) 79 % 73 % 81 % 86 % 79 % 81 % 76 % Spear phishing (emails and texts that

look legitimate from a seemingly

trusted source) 79 % 76 % 83 % 87 % 78 % 81 % 68 % Senior targeting scams 76 % 74 % 76 % 71 % 74 % 81 % 74 % Deepfake scams 65 % 62 % 64 % 64 % 62 % 74 % 57 %

About the RBC 2025 Fraud Prevention Month Poll

From January 17 to January 22, 2025, an online survey was commissioned by RBC among a representative sample of 1,500 Canadian adults (aged 18+), balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education according to the latest census data. All respondents were members of the online Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of ±4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

