Invitation to media - Sophie Chatel to announce Government of Canada support for Kazar plein air

VAL-DES-MONTS, QC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, will announce a Government of Canada financial contribution for Kazar plein air, an organization being launched in the Outaouais region. This financial assistance will enable the recipient to develop the offering of activities at Kazar Village Nature.

The announcement of this CED financial contribution will be made on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.

Date:

August 25, 2022

Time:

1 p.m.

Location:

Kazar plein air

Chemin du Lac Star

Val-des-Monts, Quebec

J8N 2P8

Masks may be worn during this event at the discretion of participants. Those who are vulnerable and the elderly are recommended to do so. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID‑19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure they follow all applicable isolation directives. In case of doubt, go to the COVID‑19 self assessment tool for information on any measures you may need to follow based on your situation.

