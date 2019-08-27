Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support to boost tourism in the Montérégie region

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Michel Picard, Member of Parliament for Montarville, will announce funding to help the Association touristique régionale de la Montérégie develop the region's tourism offerings and make it more attractive to visitors.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Time

9:30 a.m.

Location

Micro-brasserie Ross Stall

Vignoble Kobloth

905 Grand Boulevard West

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec

J3V 0L8

