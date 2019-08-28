Invitation to media - Government of Canada press conference to announce the winners of the CED Fast Forward Challenge Français
Aug 28, 2019, 13:30 ET
SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will unveil the names of the ten businesses that have won the CED Fast Forward Challenge. The three winning businesses from the Eastern Townships region will be in attendance.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
Friday, August 30, 2019
Time
3:30 p.m.
Location
Espace-inc
La maison de l'entrepreneur
400 Marquette Street
Sherbrooke, Quebec
J1H 1M4
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
