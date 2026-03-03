MAGOG, QC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, will announce Government of Canada funding to support the growth of a start-up in the field of interactive 3D imaging.

The announcement of this CED financial contribution will be made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED.

Date:

March 4, 2026

Time:

10:00 a.m.

We ask any journalists who wish to attend this press activity to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 8 a.m. on March 4, 2026: [email protected]. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release. The location of the event will be provided to media representatives who have confirmed their presence.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]