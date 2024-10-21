Investor Alert: Halo Collective, Inc. and its missing continuous disclosure documents

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border shareholder disputes, has expanded its investigation of Halo Collective Inc. (f/k/a, Halo Labs, Inc.) (NEO: "HALO"; US OTC: "HCANF"; FRA "A9KN" with the CUSIP number "40638K").

HALO ceased reporting after August 15, 2023; the same time that a California, USA, state court denied HALO, Katharyn Field, and Kiran Sidhu's motion to dismiss an investor fraud claim relating to round-trip cross-stateline sales with affiliates and undisclosed kick-backs from vendors. During 2024, HALO settled the claims relating to investor fraud.

Curiously, HALO engaged multiple auditors within a few years, lost disputes with the Ontario Securities Commission (halt-trading orders), and settled a securities fraud lawsuit in California. HALO's share price-value has dropped over 90%.

If you purchased shares of HALO between February 21, 2021 and November 20, 2023, and would like to know more about our investigation, please contact us at [email protected].

