TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors of a newly uncovered impersonation scam involving Rothenberg Wealth Management Inc. (Rothenberg). Scammers are posing as representatives of the company, including its CEO, Robert Rothenberg, in an attempt to deceive investors.

The fraudulent activity involves the creation of a fake website, rothenbergacquisitions.com, which falsely claims to represent CIRO-regulated firm, Rothenberg. This website misuses Rothenberg's official address and includes incorrect contact information to deceive individuals. Investors should note that the only legitimate website for Rothenberg is https://www.rothenberg.ca/. Any other website should be considered fraudulent.

While there have been no reports of Rothenberg clients or Canadian investors being targeted, CIRO emphasizes the importance of vigilance and awareness in combating this type of fraud, which reflects a growing trend of impersonation scams.

To Protect Yourself Against Fraud:

Verify the authenticity of any communication by contacting firms directly using their official website and contact details.

Report suspicious activities to CIRO immediately.

Avoid sharing personal or financial information without confirming the legitimacy of the request.

CIRO remains committed to protecting investors and providing resources to address fraudulent activities. For more information on identifying and reporting scams, visit the CIRO website.

Please note that investors can confirm with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent CIRO. All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

March is Fraud Prevention Month

CIRO's Office of the Investor provides resources to help Canadians avoid investment fraud and protect their financial well-being during Fraud Prevention month (in March) and throughout the year. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, please report it to CIRO and immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

