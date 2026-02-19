TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on January 20, 2026, pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision on February 2, 2026.

Re Seto 2026 CIRO 06

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel found that Wei (Wendy) Seto engaged in personal financial dealings with five Dealer Member clients. In accordance with the settlement agreement, the panel confirmed a one-month suspension commencing on the date of approval of the settlement agreement, a fine of $75,000 and costs of $20,000 imposed on Wei (Wendy) Seto.

At all material times, Wei (Wendy) Seto conducted business at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. in the Toronto, Ontario area. Wei (Wendy) Seto is currently employed in a registered capacity at CIBC World Markets Inc.

