TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated (IDPC) Rules on August 11, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued their reasons for decision on February 3, 2026 in the matter of Peter Michael Deeb and Hampton Securities Ltd. (Hampton).

The following sanctions were imposed:

Peter Michael Deeb:

a. a fine of $500,000;

b. disgorgement of $1,225,237;

c. revocation of approval as Ultimate Designated Person (UDP) of Hampton, effective upon the earlier of the appointment of a new UDP or 90 days from the decision date;

d. a one-year suspension and prohibition from serving or being approved as a Registered Representative in any capacity with any Dealer Member or Regulated Person;

e. a three-year prohibition from serving or being approved as an executive or supervisor with any Dealer Member, its subsidiaries or related entities, with specific exceptions;

f. a permanent bar from serving or being registered as a UDP with any Dealer Member, its subsidiaries or related entities; and

g. costs of $230,000.

Hampton:

a. a fine of $250,000;

b. the following terms and conditions were imposed on Hampton's registration:

i. appointment of a new CEO and UDP within 90 days;

ii. monthly reports to the board of directors from the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) regarding compliance issues until a new UDP is appointed;

iii. monthly reports to the board of directors from the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on financial compliance concerns until a new UDP is appointed;

c. no delegation of supervisory tasks or procedures to Peter Michael Deeb for three years;

d. costs of $20,000.

The hearing panel's decision on sanctions dated February 3, 2026 is available at:

Re Deeb and Hampton 2026 CIRO 07

In an earlier decision dated April 14, 2025, the hearing panel found that:

a. Peter Michael Deeb engaged in a trading practice in client and firm inventory accounts contrary to the IDPC Rules;

b. Hampton failed to keep and maintain a proper system of books and records and provide records of trading activity; and

c. Peter Michael Deeb failed to promote compliance with regulatory requirements by Hampton

The decision on liability can be found at:

Re Hampton & Deeb 2025 CIRO 18

Peter Michael Deeb was the Ultimate Designated Person and a Registered Representative at Hampton Securities Ltd. and, between March 2020 and September 2020, its Acting Chief Compliance Officer. Hampton Securities Ltd. is a Dealer Member of CIRO with its head office in Toronto, Ontario.

