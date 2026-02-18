TORONTO , Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is inviting applications for membership in its Investor Advisory Panel (IAP). The IAP is an independent advisory panel of experts in investor issues from across Canada that advises CIRO in the development of regulatory policy, annual priorities, strategic plans, and other regulatory initiatives. The mandate of the IAP is to assist CIRO in the effective fulfillment of its public interest mandate and to convey issues of concern to investors for consideration by CIRO. All members of the IAP are appointed for a minimum of two years.

For more information visit: ciro.ca/office-investor/investor-advisory-panel.

Who should apply?

We will take into consideration candidates' relevant expertise, skills and experience on matters of investor protection, concerns, issues and/or rights. We seek members with diverse experiences, perspectives, backgrounds, knowledge, and geographic representation. Individuals who are employed by a CIRO Member or who serve on CIRO Hearing Panels are not eligible to apply.

When submitting your application, please include:

Experience with investor issues as it relates to your previous and/or existing role(s) (e.g., academic, investor/consumer advocate, financial educator, investor, public policy, retired industry members or regulators, etc.).

Experience with investor issues as it relates to specific products and/or business models. (e.g. crypto , fintech )

, ) Any relevant regulatory experience.

Specific skills or experience relating to investor issues or specific investor groups (e.g., legal, research, on-line trading, new or younger investors, underserved investors, vulnerable investors, etc.).

Details regarding any existing or potential, actual or perceived conflicts of interest between your private interests and your potential future responsibilities as a member of CIRO's IAP.

We welcome and encourage applicants to self-identify if they belong to historically underrepresented and/or marginalized groups including those who identify as women or non-binary/gender non-conforming, Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities (visible or invisible) and, members of visible minorities, racialized groups and the 2SLGBTQ+ community. While this information will be helpful to us in trying to achieve diversity of representation on CIRO's IAP, it is completely voluntary.

Selection process

Membership applications will be reviewed, and selected applicants will be interviewed. The decision on selection of the CIRO IAP members will be made by the CIRO Board Governance Committee.

Where to send applications

Interested parties are invited to submit their resume, indicating their relevant skills and experience. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2026. Applications should be sent by email to: [email protected].

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces.

