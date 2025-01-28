INVESTOR ALERT: BERGER MONTAGUE (CANADA) PC REPRESENTS INVESTORS AGAINST TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border shareholder disputes, has been retained by investors to represent them in a shareholder class action against Telus International (Cda) Inc. (d/b/a, Telus Digital Experience) (TSX: TIXT) (NYSE: TIXT).

"As reflected by the harsh and immediate market impact of TIXT's securities on August 2, 2024, our clients were surprised to read the Earnings Call Transcript whereby Telus Digital acknowledged that it was encountering competition that was eradicating margin yields 'over the last few years' without previously disclosing it," said Berger Montague shareholder Andrew Morganti. "During 2023, TIXT referred to the problem as isolated, not widespread."

If you purchased shares of TIXT between February 9, 2023 and August 2, 2024, and would like to know more about our clients' class action or have information to share, please contact us at [email protected] .

Andrew Morganti, (647) 576-7840, [email protected]