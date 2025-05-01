TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is alerting investors about Astra Wave, an entity falsely claiming to be a crypto trading platform regulated by CIRO. Operating through astra-wave[.]com, Astra Wave is not registered with CIRO or any Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Fraudulent platforms like Astra Wave often exploit the growing interest in cryptocurrency to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

To Protect Yourself Against Fraud:

CIRO advises investors to remain cautious when approached by Astra Wave or any other platforms offering crypto currency or other unsolicited services.

For more information on protecting yourself from scams, visit the CIRO website. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, please report it to CIRO and immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

All firms and individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). You can also check with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent or be registered with CIRO.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

