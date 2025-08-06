TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held under the Dealer Member Rules and Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated (IDPC) Rules on April 24-25, April 28-May 2 and June 4, 2025, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Matthew Philip Ewing:

a) engaged in conduct which fell below professional standards under IDPC Rule 1400 in relation to two related clients, and

b) engaged in personal financial dealings with several clients.

The hearing panel dismissed the allegations that Matthew Ewing falsified portfolio overview documents and that he engaged in unauthorized discretionary trading.

The hearing panel's reasons for the decision on liability, dated July 31, 2025 are available at:

Re Ewing 2025 CIRO 39

At the time of the contraventions, Matthew Ewing was a Registered Representative with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial in Ontario. Matthew Ewing is not currently registered with CIRO-regulated firms in any capacity.

