Investor Alert and Limitation Period: Non-U.S. investors that purchased shares of Micron Technologies Inc. need to act to preserve the Limitations Period

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border shareholder disputes, has expanded its investigation of Micron Technologies, Inc. ("MU.NE", "MU.GY", "MU.CN", "0R2T"; with an ISIN "US5951121038"). The U.S. shareholder class action is limited to U.S. investors and expands the focus.

On December 18, 2024, Micron issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. The Company reported a greater-than-expected revenue decline in NAND flash memory for the quarter; despite weeks prior there were no problems. Then, multiple analysts lowered their price targets for Micron stock, citing the Company's disappointing guidance for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025, while noting significant weakness in demand in its consumer markets, especially for its NAND products. Following these developments, Micron's stock price fell from $24.06 per share to $19.33, or within less than ten (10) days.

If you, company or fund purchased shares of Micron outside of the United States and would like to know more about our investigation or have information to share, please contact us at [email protected]. The U.S. shareholder lawsuit cannot cover foreign exchange purchasers based upon a historical U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Berger Montague (Canada) PC is one of the leading Canadian law firms that represent investors in shareholder class actions involving companies that list their securities on stock exchanges located in Canada, Europe, and the United States.

