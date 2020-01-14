Investments of $75 million: Scale AI propels 10 AI projects

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Scale AI, a driving force in projects for the application of artificial intelligence at Canadian-based companies, is announcing $27 million in investments to support 10 projects ($22.6 million from the Government of Canada and $4.2 million from the Government of Quebec). Including these companies' own contributions, this amounts to $75 million committed to modernizing processes for productivity enhancement through creativity and Canadian-developed solutions.

In sectors ranging from shipping to retail, and including aeronautics, healthcare and supply chain management tools applicable to every industry, these projects show the diversity of practical and immediate applications of artificial intelligence being deployed in Canada, by and with local experts.

Julien Billot, CEO of Scale AI, notes, "We are excited by the diversity and quality of the projects submitted to Scale AI's financing program for applied artificial intelligence projects. Funding of $27 million, out of a total of more than $75 million invested in 10 projects, will help accelerate the adoption of AI at the participating companies and will inspire others to follow suit." Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the Scale AI Board of Directors, adds, "The files we are receiving show the appetite in every sector for structure-creating support in artificial intelligence. We are convinced that each achievement highlighting our homegrown talent and know-how plays a role in the emergence of this ecosystem in Canada."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, states, "With the announcement of these new projects, it is clear that the Scale AI supercluster has momentum. Scale AI is inspiring companies of all sizes to take the leap toward artificial intelligence and is helping establish Canada as a global leader in this emerging technology. These new projects will help tackle important industrial challenges in Canada's areas of economic strength. They present new opportunities to generate prosperity for Canadian families through new and innovative high-quality jobs."

Mr Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation of Quebec, adds, "Quebec occupies an important place in the global ecosystem of artificial intelligence thanks to its pool of talented and highly qualified students and researchers in this area, as well as its innovative companies and start-ups. I am convinced that the projects supported by Scale AI will contribute to strengthening our expertise in this field of the future. In addition, these projects complement our government's efforts to make artificial intelligence a major driver of Quebec's economic growth over the next few decades."

10 Projects With Investments of More Than $75 Million

With artificial intelligence still in its early stages of development, the projects supported by Scale AI show the added value of collaborative partnerships in developing practical and relevant solutions. Altogether, 9 organizations and 40+ key partners have taken part in the rollout of these 10 projects, including the participating companies, consultancies, research centres and business partners (customers and suppliers).

Here is an overview of the projects supported.

Scale AI is an investment and innovation hub that accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and contributes to the development of a world-class Canadian AI ecosystem.

As one of Canada's five innovation superclusters, supported by nearly 120 industry partners, research institutes and other players in the AI field, Scale AI develops programs to support investment projects of companies that implement real-world applications in AI, the rising of future Canadian flagships in the sector, as well as the development of a skilled workforce.

