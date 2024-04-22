Investments in EV charging ports a bright spark for greener motoring in Greater Victoria

CAPITAL REGIONAL DISTRICT, BC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Electric vehicles (EVs) will be getting a boost from the hundreds of public EV charging ports that will be installed throughout the Capital Regional District (CRD) after a combined investment of more than $8.7 million from the federal and provincial governments, the CRD, and the City of Victoria.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister George Heyman, and CRD Board Chair Colin Plant, the increase in the number of public charging ports will make charging of electric vehicles more convenient for thousands of people in Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Island. This project will make it easier for people to opt for EVs that will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and help British Columbians breathe cleaner air.

Funding will support the installation of approximately 576 Level-2 and 20 direct-current fast-charge (DCFC) EV charging ports in approximately 80 public locations across the Capital region. The CRD is undertaking regional coordination and close partnerships with local governments in the region, including the City of Victoria, which will manage up to 424 of the Level 2 and all 20 of the DCFCs planned under the project. The project will reduce GHG emissions by increasing public access to EV charging that uses B.C.'s clean electricity supply.

Strategic investments in electric transportation infrastructure help build more resilient communities and a sustainable future for Canadians, while also creating good jobs and a stronger economy.

Quotes

"It is no secret that vehicles contribute significantly to GHG emissions and have a discernible impact on climate change. Funding EV charging ports across the Capital region is just one of the ways we're giving vehicle owners more options to travel in greener, cleaner ways. Investing in public EV charging networks across Canada is how our government is making electric vehicles a reliable and convenient alternative for commuters and getting us one step closer to reaching our carbon emission reduction targets."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Transportation accounts for 40% of B.C.'s emissions, which is why it's so important that we make it easier and affordable for people to drive zero-emission vehicles. In addition to rebates, we continue to expand B.C.'s electric vehicle charging network, with a target of having 10,000 public EV charging stations by 2030."

The Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

"We are proud to be working with the region's local governments to increase public EV charging across the capital region. The network will help our residents more easily transition to EVs and reduce their transportation emissions now and in the future."

Colin Plant, Capital Regional District Board Chair

"We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the Government of Canada and the CRD to expand EV charging infrastructure. This investment reinforces our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions, empowering our community to embrace low carbon options."

Her Worship Marianne Alto, Mayor for the City of Victoria

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,746,535 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $4,657,136 . The CRD and City of Victoria are contributing a combined $2,329,005 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . The CRD and are contributing a combined . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 116 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $518.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

