Investment in the Glenaladale Estate in Prince Edward Island

TRACADIE CROSS, PE, March 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Cardigan), announced $484,000 in funding for the Glenaladale Heritage Trust today. The funds will help restore the Glenaladale Estate to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Glenaladale settlers' arrival at Tracadie Cross in 1772. Minister MacAulay made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Government of Canada funding, through the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program, will be used to renovate the estate's home and schoolhouse and upgrade its exterior spaces over the next three years. Once the project is completed, the estate will be able to welcome as many as 200 local artists, artisans and heritage performers each year for activities open to the public. As well, the Glenaladale Heritage Trust plans to add artist studios and residences, as well as offer arts training programs.



Our government is proud to invest in heritage infrastructure projects like the Glenaladale Estate. This financial support will help create a place where the arts, culture and heritage will converge and flourish. By investing in our heritage institutions, we are supporting our communities and mitigating the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. In addition, we continue to create jobs, stimulate the economy and strengthen our communities across the country."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Glenaladale Estate has played a really important role in our rich history and heritage here on Prince Edward Island. Making sure that we preserve sites like these for the future is absolutely vital, and I'm glad that the next generation of Islanders and visitors to the Island will be able to continue to enjoy it."

—The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Cardigan)



"Our government is committed to continued development in rural areas for sustainable growth across Prince Edward Island. In addition to this amount announced today, we are excited about our participation at the Glenaladale Estate through an investment of $100,000 that will ensure the infrastructure as well as heritage and culture in the area is preserved for years to come."

—The Honourable Jamie Fox, Prince Edward Island Minister of Fisheries and Communities



"The Board of the Glenaladale Heritage Trust is very grateful to Canadian Heritage for recognizing the importance of the Glenaladale Estate and its place in the history of our community, our province and our country. It is truly a national treasure! The funds will go a long way in allowing the trust to complete the rehabilitation of Glenaladale School as a gateway to the estate, the conservation of Glenaladale House as a Scottish cultural centre, as well as the establishment of our Sculpture Forest, Ancestors' Gardens, Miss Nelly's Orchard, and multilingual interpretation in advance of our 250th anniversary on June 25, 2022. We look forward to welcoming many clans, descendants and any visitor interested in joining us at Glenaladale this summer and beyond, and especially for our celebrations during 2022."

—Board of Directors, Glenaladale Heritage Trust



The hamlet of Glenaladale was established in 1772 as part of the earliest large Scottish migration to what would become Canada.

Glenaladale was the private home of three generations of the family of Captain John MacDonald until 1905, when it was purchased by the MacKinnon family, who have called it home since. Through various aspects of their lives and undertakings, the MacDonalds and the MacKinnons have made significant contributions to the diverse heritage of Prince Edward Island.

The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program helps Canadians celebrate the past and present in their communities. This program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

The Legacy Fund component supports community-initiated capital projects that restore, renovate or transform an existing building or exterior space (statue, community hall, monument, garden or work of art) intended for community use.

