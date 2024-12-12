WAUZHUSHK ONIGUM NATION, TREATY 3 TERRITORY, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Wauzhushk Onigum Nation is building a state-of-the-art Community Living and Wellness Centre with the support of an $8.6 million investment from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. This facility will meet the community's needs while prioritizing sustainability through its eco-friendly design.

The multi-use facility will have a full-size ice rink with six dressing rooms, spectator seating, and a pro shop. It will also feature a mezzanine-level running and walking track, a fitness area, a dividable multi-purpose room, a canteen, offices, a community lobby, and other support spaces. The building will undergo climate risk assessments to meet Net Zero standards.

Through this project, Wauzhushk Onigum is addressing a critical lack of recreational amenities in the community and surrounding First Nations. By prioritizing community needs, providing a safe inclusive environment, and offering high-quality sports and recreation opportunities, this project will foster health, wellness, and community engagement in a culturally welcoming environment.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation for their leadership and partnership to build a new multipurpose centre. It will provide a safe, welcoming space for gatherings, education, and recreational activities, further strengthening the social fabric of Wauzhushk Onigum."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North

"The Government of Canada has made a vital investment in the health and well-being of Wauzhushk Onigum Nation's children and youth through the contribution of $8.6 million to our project. The Community Living and Wellness Centre will address the urgent need for accessible facilities and promote healthy lifestyles for all ages. Our Community has embraced the development of this project and are as determined as leadership to see this project to completion; after all, the children are our future. The Community Living and Wellness Centre will create a positive legacy for future generations in Wauzhushk Onigum Nation and in Treaty #3."

Chris Skead, Chief, Wauzhushk Onigum Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $8,629,132 in this project through Housing, Community and Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through Housing, Community and Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Indigenous Services Canada contributed $1,118,595 to support the costs of a feasibility study and design development by an architectural firm.

to support the costs of a feasibility study and design development by an architectural firm. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

