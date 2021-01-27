OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The need to protect the cyber systems that underpin Canada's energy infrastructure and services has never been greater. These threats evolve with today's fast-changing technology and have the potential to not only disrupt our daily lives but also put our national security and economic well-being at risk.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., today announced over $375,000 in funding for the Université de Sherbrooke to collaborate with Hydro-Sherbrooke, Quebec's second-largest electricity distribution network, to make cyber security improvements to the utility's infrastructure.

A multidisciplinary research team will design and develop new methods to automatically identify potential cyber security threats by leveraging cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Government of Canada funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Cyber Security and Critical Energy Infrastructure Program, which received $2.42 million in Budget 2018 to enhance the cyber security and resilience of domestic and cross-border energy infrastructure under Canada's National Cyber Security Strategy. The university and the utility also contributed to the project to bring the total investment to over $750,000.

The Government of Canada continues to support cyber security projects that will help keep Canada's critical energy infrastructure safe from cyber threats.

Quotes

"We're developing cutting-edge research — with universities, colleges and utilities — to prevent cyber threats and keep Canadians safe."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Our government's investments in the security of our power grid will ensure a safe and resilient energy infrastructure in Canada. I am proud to see that the Université de Sherbrooke's expertise will be used to protect our critical infrastructures against cyber threats."

Élisabeth Brière

Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Cyber attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. It is important to develop advanced techniques in research to counter these attacks. The Université de Sherbrooke is proud to have been chosen by NRCan for its cyber security research expertise and continues to conduct cutting-edge research in partnership with Hydro-Sherbrooke to further the security and resilience of Canada's electricity infrastructure."



Marc Frappier, Ph.D.

Faculty of Sciences

Université de Sherbrooke

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

NRCan's news releases and backgrounders are available at www.news.gc.ca.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

