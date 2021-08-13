Investing in recreation, green and rural infrastructure for residents of Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are working to enhance citizens' quality of life, meet the needs of communities, and promote job creation and investment to address the impact of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced over $99 million in joint funding for green, recreation and rural infrastructure for residents across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today's investments will support 88 infrastructure projects that will make a difference in the lives of residents across the province. The projects include upgrades to recreation facilities, water and wastewater systems, and roads that people rely on to go about their daily activities. Together, these investments will ensure residents continue to benefit from safe, sustainable and reliable public infrastructure services for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $39.3 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream, Green Infrastructure Stream, and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. One project is also receiving funds through the federal Canada Community-Building Fund. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing more than $39.3 million, while project recipients are contributing more than $20.3 million in total towards their respective projects.

"Investing in public infrastructure is investing in a better quality of life for Canadians. The 88 projects announced today will provide residents across Newfoundland and Labrador with the services and facilities they rely on to stay healthy, enjoy an active lifestyle, and to connect with one another. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger and more sustainable communities."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources

"So many people across Canada step up for their communities, they work hard and give their time and energy to make a difference. I am so proud that as a government we can support them in making their dreams a reality, building stronger, healthier and more resilient communities together."

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Investing in these projects announced today are an integral part of keeping our rural towns and communities in Newfoundland and Labrador thriving. This infrastructure investment in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity and the province will bolster much needed upgrades and services to help residents in Newfoundland and Labrador stay healthy and well, all while protecting key infrastructure for generations to come. I'm proud to be announcing projects that are creating jobs across the country, and building stronger communities."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity

"We continue to work with our Federal and Municipal partners to create a happy and healthy province. These projects will provide a great number of communities with the ability to become a better place for our residents to live and grow."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million towards over 760 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada Plan since 2015.

has invested more than towards over 760 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Plan since 2015. Across Canada , the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

