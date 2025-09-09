IQALUIT, NU, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $18.7 million to Nunavut this year to create communities that are stronger and more connected.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like sports and recreation facilities, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Canada to thrive.

For example, in Rankin Inlet the funding for the Metal Shredder Project will help clean up the community by reducing the amount of metal waste in the landfill. This means the waste site will last longer and work better, helping the hamlet save space and money. It also makes the area safer and more organized for everyone. The project will support better services for residents, protect the land, and help keep Rankin Inlet clean and healthy for future generations.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. This investment will boost infrastructure projects that supports housing in communities across Nunavut. We are proud to invest in the critical infrastructure that helps Inuit and all Nunavummiut advance local priorities and support long-term growth."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"This funding supports our commitment to delivering projects that matter to Nunavummiut—projects that are resilient, responsive, and community-driven. The investments advanced through the CCBF helps Nunavut communities build the infrastructure they need to grow and connect."

Honourable David Akeeagok, Minister, Community Services, Government of Nunavut.

Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide to 3,700 communities across to support local infrastructure priorities. In 2025-26, Nunavut will receive $18,750,000 to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $26.6 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $218 million in Nunavut communities.

will receive to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested across through CCBF, including more than in communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

