HALIFAX, NS, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Kelly Regan, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter, and his Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality, announced funding to support planning for the Bedford Ferry Route. The Honourable Geoff Regan, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, and Rafah DiCostanzo, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Clayton Park West, were also in attendance.

The Bedford Ferry route is a key component of the Transforming Transit strategy put forward by the city to transform the way residents from rapidly growing communities travel to and from downtown Halifax. The planning phase will include a study of the different technology options for the new electrical ferry as well as the design of the Halifax and Bedford Ferry Terminals to welcome the new route.

Today's investment will support the city's efforts to reduce pressure on congested highways and provide thousands of residents with a fast, comfortable, and sustainable transit link. It will also help the city reach its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Governments of Canada is investing more than $1.3 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Nova Scotia is providing over $1.1 million to wards this project, while the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing more than $917,000.

"The Bedford Ferry Route will connect communities across Halifax in ways we've been dreaming about for years. This planning project will set the foundation that will provide residents with a quick, safe, and affordable transit option across the Bedford Basin straight into the Halifax core. It will transform the daily commute of thousands of Haligonians on their way to work, school, our local shops, and back home – all while reducing congestion on our streets, and lowering emissions. As we look toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this project is an excellent example of leveraging infrastructure to build back better."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is an exciting project that will deliver a more convenient transit link for commuters as it also helps Nova Scotia address climate change. The electrification of public transit systems, transitioning away from diesel ferries, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and push us toward our target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030."

The Honourable Kelly Regan, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter

"Getting moving on this long-anticipated ferry project will open up Halifax Harbour in new ways to more people creating exciting opportunities for communities to connect while helping residents green their commute."

His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

"As the municipality continues to grow, so does the need for a faster and better-connected transit network. Connecting Bedford to downtown Halifax by this new ferry route is an integral step that will improve transit services in an environmentally-friendly way."

Dave Reage, Executive Director of Halifax Transit

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Canada has invested more than $909 million in 275 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

