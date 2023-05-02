LITTLE SASKATCHEWAN FIRST NATION, MB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, the Honourable James Teitsma, Minister of Consumer Protection and Government Services, and Chief Hector Shorting of Little Saskatchewan First Nation announced a joint investment of more than $4.9 million to build the MINO-AYA-WIN Centre in Little Saskatchewan First Nation, located in Manitoba's Interlake Region.

The new multi-purpose space will include a 34,000 square foot geothermal ice rink and training facility. As a renewable energy, using the earth's natural heating and cooling properties, the geothermal rink system will cut the building's energy costs. This facility will bring residents of Little Saskatchewan First Nation and surrounding communities together to enjoy sports, stay active and socialize.

By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Manitobans and Canadians.

Quotes

"Recreation centres, like the MINO-AYA-WIN Centre in Little Saskatchewan First Nation, are at the heart of small communities across Canada. This new space will bring residents together and accommodate a wide range of activities to benefit the First Nation for years to come."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government recognizes the important role community, culture and recreation infrastructure plays in providing Manitobans with access to spaces, services and networks that bring opportunities to stay connected, share experiences and build healthy, inclusive and vibrant communities. We are pleased to prioritize Little Saskatchewan First Nation's MINO-AYA-WIN Centre Phase 1 Arena Project under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and look forward to working with our federal partners and with Little Saskatchewan First Nation on this critical infrastructure project."

The Honourable James Teitsma, Minister of Consumer Protection and Government Services

"It is a great pleasure to bring this important infrastructure funding to support our community. Phase 1 of the MINO-AYA WIN Center project focuses on the arena component, which we anticipate will become a vital part of our community's recreational, social and cultural infrastructure, encouraging participation from our youth, Elders, and all community members to be active, connect, and grow. Today we celebrate our collective commitment to ensure our community has access to the services and networks needed to continue to build and thrive. We thank our partners with the Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba for the support to bring this necessary infrastructure ensuring we have places to unite and celebrate our collective goals."

Chief Hector Shorting, Little Saskatchewan First Nation

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3,688,365 in this project, while Little Saskatchewan First Nation is contributing $1,229,455 .

is investing in this project, while Little Saskatchewan First Nation is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improved community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 41 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Manitoba , with a total federal contribution of more than $110 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $58 million toward eligible project costs.

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly toward eligible project costs. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-mb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Ross Romaniuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Consumer Protection and Government Services, Government of Manitoba, [email protected]